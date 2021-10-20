streamers “not to be banned” unveils an opaque moderation system

A new file from the recent Twitch leak proves that the platform used two-speed moderation with its partner influencers.

The recent massive Twitch leak will not have lifted the veil only on the salaries of influencers. Among the approximately 125 GB of data recovered on 4chan, a list in particular caught the attention of certain Internet users. Explicitly named “Do_not_ban_list”, the file in question makes a list of streamers who would have benefited from a protection from the platform.

An obsolete list

In fact, the information on this list largely tempers its touting title. First, because according to information from the Washington post, the document was obsolete for at least five years, Twitch having switched to another system for managing its streamers in the meantime. Then, because even at the time, it was not really a binary list ensuring total impunity to the people concerned.





Streamers in partnership with the platform, for example, appeared on this Do not ban list in order to be subject to special treatment. In the event of ban, the latter were thus transferred to a dedicated team, capable of issuing its own sanctions, reports the Washington post. Other streamers had on their side, negotiated exceptions with Twitch, at a time when non-video game streaming was still banned by the company. In the end, only certain members of the company like CEO Emmett Shear received a special mention. “Do not ban under any circumstances”.

Twitch’s opacity

Even if it seems less substantial than expected, this list still comes confirm the existence of an opaque moderation and two-speed on Twitch. In his investigation, the Washington post reports via an anonymous employee on favoritism environment towards certain platform partners, who would still benefit today from “More leniency” than the others.

No need to go back very far to be convinced. Only a few days ago, the famous streamer Amouranth was once again banned from the platform, without explanation from the Amazon subsidiary. With five temporary bans to her credit, the young woman should logically have been the subject of a final sanction, but was finally able to recover her channel a few hours later.