Stress test for Kering and Vinci ahead of euro zone inflation figures, Morning meeting

The Paris Bourse should remain on the reserve this Wednesday. The underlying climate remains divided between confidence in the results of the third quarter and a certain caution with regard to the economic outlook in the face of pressure on prices, in particular for raw materials, and the temptation of central banks to reduce their measures of support.

Sentiment was different on Wall Street yesterday, with the S&P 500 lining up a fifth higher session to close within 0.5% of its September record. The US market remains on the impression left by the surprise increase in retail sales in September, while the CBOE’s Vix index, which measures the implied volatility of the S&P 500, fell back to its lowest since mid-August. This renewed confidence pushed the yield on the US 10-year bond to its highest since May at over 1.66%. Johnson & Johnson has raised its annual forecast, while Netflix has recruited significantly more subscribers than expected in the third quarter thanks to the success of the South Korean series “Squid Games”.

” Techs and other high growth stocks would have been sold off in an environment of rising bond yields, clearly showing that there is now solid optimism about future results. “Said Norihiro Fujito, chief investment strategist at UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities, quoted by Reuters.





Inflation and the Fed’s Beige Book to watch

Investors are still waiting to learn more about the impact of rising prices and supply pressures on business performance. Danone and US consumer goods giant Procter & Gamble have been directly impacted by rising costs. Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday evening that the central bank is expected to begin the process of reducing its asset purchases next month. He however felt that inflation should come down and assured that a rate hike is probably still far away. The Federal Reserve will unveil its Beige Book in the evening, which takes stock of the development of the economy over the past two months. This document will serve as a working basis for the Monetary Policy Committee for its meeting on 2 and 3 November.

Before that, the market will have learned at the end of the morning of the final inflation figures in the euro zone in September.

Kering penalized by Gucci

Kering saw its growth slow slightly in the third quarter compared to the previous one, penalized in particular by its flagship brand Gucci, whose sales suffered from the resurgence of the Covid in Asia. Group sales amounted to 4.19 billion euros, an increase of 12.6% on a reported basis and 12.2% at constant exchange rates and perimeter.

Vinci said its results for 2021 are expected to be “ clear improvement “Compared to 2020,” while remaining below their 2019 level “.

Among analysts’ notes, HSBC resumed coverage ofAlstom to “purchase” to aim for 40 euros. The same broker lowered its price target on Danone from 67 to 65 euros by maintaining his opinion to “keep”.



