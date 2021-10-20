Suffering, Celine Dion postpones her show in Las Vegas

The Quebec singer was scheduled to begin her residency at Resorts World Las Vegas on November 5. This date as well as the following ones have, for the moment, been canceled because, she specifies, of “violent and persistent muscle spasms“.

Sad news for Celine Dion fans. After several postponements of his world tour Courage Tour, which was originally scheduled to take place in 2020 and has been scheduled for next year, it’s his Las Vegas show that is now delayed.

Almost a decade has passed since the last legendary show of the Quebec singer in the city that is often nicknamed Sin City (the city of sins). The new show must be grandiose. New stage, new hotel … The Resorts World Las Vegas should have hosted the show of the interpreter of my heart Will Go On from November 5 until February.

While her residency was to resume soon and after long months of rehearsals, Celine Dion announced, in a press release published on October 19, that for the moment all the dates of her show were canceled and postponed. The Quebec star would suffer from “Violent and persistent muscle spasms” which would no longer allow him to attend rehearsals, according to his spokespersons. For the moment all the dates between November 5 and 20 then between January 19 and February 5 have been canceled.

In a message to her fans, the singer expresses her dismay: “My heart is broken by this situation. My team and I have been working on our new show for eight months and not being able to take the stage in November saddens me beyond words. My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have worked tirelessly to prepare this brand new state-of-the-art theater, and it is absolutely gorgeous. I feel terribly bad for letting them down, and I’m especially sorry to disappoint all the fans who had planned to come to Las Vegas. Now I have to focus on my health to get better quickly… I want to get out of it as quickly as possible.“

A long story…

It’s a great love story that exists between the show girl and Las Vegas. It all started in 2003, when Celine Dion made a grand entrance into the highly prized world of spectacular City of All Sins shows. On March 25 of this year, she inaugurates her first show A New Day … at the Cæsars Hotel in the amphitheater imagined for the occasion, the Colosseum. This collaboration, which combines song, theater and dance, will last three years. She will not return to this stage until several years later, in 2011, she will begin her new show there, Celine, which will run for three years, with approximately 70 shows annually. She hasn’t been back on stage in Vegas since.

