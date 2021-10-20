Sulemana, Majer, Guirassy, ​​Genesio takes stock before the trip to Slovenia

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, ​​Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career

The forces present and the absent

” Apart from Jérémy Doku and Jérémy Gélin, Matthis Abline will not be with us because he is a little dull at the moment. We let him recover. All the other players are operational, apart from Loïc Badé who will serve his suspension but will still come with us to make the trip. “

The adversary

” It is a team that will evolve most of the time with 3 central defenders. It is a game animation that we are used to facing in Ligue 1, with well-anchored playing principles. It’s a team that has an ambition in the game. They put it into practice against Tottenham even if they paid dearly for it. It is a team that plays attacking football regardless of the consequences. “

“I warned the players this morning about this reflection. Around us, we have already noted that the match was won before playing it. I greatly warned the players about the dangers of this euphoric climate, and more particularly on this match. It’s a European Cup match away from home. It’s up to us to prepare it well as we have done in the last games, to be present in terms of state of mind and motivation. If we unfortunately have a little less attention in one of the areas mentioned, we are heading towards great disillusionment. It’s up to us to be ready and sufficiently in the match from the first minute. “

The rotation of its workforce

” It’s a little different because apart from the internationals who played a lot, those who stayed will have a different rhythm on this block. We have 3 games then a full week before playing in Troyes and again 3 games. It is not the most difficult sequence. The one between November 20 and December 22 will be much more substantial. Not sure there are a lot of rotations and changes. There will be, but not as many as you might think. “

Guirassy and Santamaria

” That could be it, they are very close to the team that started. There are a lot of players who deserve to start the league games, I am thinking of Adrien Truffert too. We have to keep a dynamic, it is very good. We have to strengthen the confidence acquired in the last matches. We also have things to improve in our game. When the players are confident and feel good, we shouldn’t upset things too much either. “

Set pieces

” If we score a lot in the game, it’s because our offensive animation is efficient. What we have been working on since June is starting to bear fruit. We have quality players. You have to be able to score on other phases such as set pieces. This is important in order to be able to unlock certain situations in very, very high level matches in particular. We work on them collectively and individually, so that the hitters have more benchmarks, and that those at the reception know which run to do. “





Lovro majer

” He had a difficult start to the season because he was injured in his match against Reims, with a period of unavailability of 4 weeks. It slowed down his period of human integration, but also sports. He was a little late, but he had a 15-day break to work with us, it went pretty well. He’s an intelligent player, very good technically. He begins to understand exactly the players who evolve in his position. Where he is more at ease and where he could evolve in this 4-4-2, I think it would be more in the heart of the game, in one of the two midfielders in front of the defense. Even if he can evolve on one side, even a little higher on the ground in support of the attacker. “

The outbreak of Sulemana

We took the time to mature him, because he came from a different championship than ours, with much more intense training than what he used to do in Denmark. Today, he assumes and assimilates better and better training loads, and to express in a match all his qualities of speed, technique and efficiency for which he was recruited. Obviously now it will be more expected. I talk to him almost every day, he’s someone who likes contact, needs it, and because he’s a young player who still needs advice, and listens to those who we can give it. I’m happy because he’s a boy who wants to progress, to learn. He may need to find other weapons than one-on-one or dueling. I know he is capable of doing it.

Competition within its workforce

” We always try to find the balance. I don’t like the term typical team. Obviously there is competition, that we can give playing time to those who deserve it, show in training that they are doing everything to join this team. But when you are in a good dynamic of confidence, you have to maintain that too. Sometimes this balance should not be broken. It’s always the right mix between concern for everyone, and not completely unbalance the team and the confidence gained in recent matches. “

