    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: King Bob-omb arrives in a mod applauded by fans

    Game news Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: King Bob-omb arrives in a mod applauded by fans

    If mods are especially common on PC, consoles are no exception. Today we are talking about the illustrious Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which hosts one including… King Bo-Bomb.

    Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has welcomed a number of DLC characters over the years with, at times, well-known faces from very popular franchises. Unfortunately for some, a few faces were still missing from the cast: a passionate gamer and hacker named Silent_ then set about creating King Bob-omb.

    Pacman transformed into King Bob-omb

    To facilitate modeling, Silent_ chose to rely on the character of Pacman, obviously sharing the same spherical build. From there, he managed to add the elements and colors (with even several skins) to transform him into King Bob-omb: even better, he managed to change some animations like the provocation (it turns here into Chomp) or some objects, redesigned entirely for the occasion.

    A mod that has garnered some success on YouTube and even exhibited by renowned influencers: obviously, the set remains unofficial and not available to the general public, resulting from a completely private work of the modder.


    Is there a character you would have liked to see in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate?

    About Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

