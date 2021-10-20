surprise resignation of the president of the German Federal Bank, figure of monetary orthodoxy

His term, the second since 2011, should not have ended until 2027.

It’s a thunderclap in the hushed universe of central banks. The influential president of the German Bundesbank, Jens Weidmann, a figure of monetary orthodoxy, announced on Wednesday October 20 that he would be stepping down on December 31 “for personal reasons”. He will step down well before the end of his mandate and at a key moment for the future of European monetary policy. His term, the second since 2011, should not have ended until 2027.

“I have come to the conclusion that after more than 10 years now is the right time to start a new chapter – for the Bundesbank (the Federal Bank of Germany), but also for me personally”, wrote the president of the “Buba”, aged 53, in a letter to the employees of the institution.

The announcement of his departure, on December 31, also comes as Germany is about to turn the page Angela Merkel, to which was linked the career of this central banker who embodied the country’s obsession for the fight. against inflation.





The resignation of Jens Weidmann sounds like an admission of failure for this leader of the “hawks” advocating monetary orthodoxy, facing the more lax “doves” within the Governing Council of the European Central Bank (ECB).

Having taken over as head of the German central bank in the midst of the euro and Greek debt crisis, he was unable to prevent, in a decade, the loss of Germany’s influence over the monetary policy carried out by the ECB. .