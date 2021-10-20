Taliban seek to break diplomatic isolation

Afghan workers try, unsuccessfully, to withdraw money from a bank after the collapse of the banking system following the freezing of Afghan assets and the diplomatic non-recognition of the new Taliban government on September 12, 2021 in Kabul. BERNAT ARMANGUE / AP

They thought they had done the hardest part in negotiating the American withdrawal from Afghanistan and driving out the old regime. The Taliban have discovered, since their return to power, that the international community does not intend, however, to facilitate their integration into the concert of nations. Since the fall of Kabul on August 15, no country has recognized their government, and Afghan Central Bank funds remain frozen in the United States and Europe. To break this diplomatic and economic blockade, the Taliban leaders decided to invest the field of international relations by relying on their political friends.





The high point of this search for support, a conference is organized in Moscow on October 20 to, says the Russian government, “To pave the way for improved relations between Afghanistan and other countries, as well as for the recognition of its government”. But neither the Russians nor the Pakistanis, historical supporters of the ex-insurgents, or other countries friendly to these Muslim fundamentalists, have so far paved the way for this recognition. According to the Russian representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, the United States, China, Pakistan, Iran and India have been invited. Washington declined the invitation.

“High level” delegation

For this first international political conference organized since the fall of Kabul, the Taliban announced the dispatch of a delegation of ” high level “ led by Abdul Salam Hanafi, Second Deputy Prime Minister. He was to be surrounded by several ministers including Amir Khan Muttaqi, in charge of foreign affairs. The latter, before leaving Kabul, urged countries that “Maintain good relations with the Islamic emirate, especially those in the region, to take the first step and recognize the government”. He also called again for the unblocking of “Afghan assets in the world”.

Addressing the international community, the same Muttaqi linked the question of the recognition of his government to the fight against the Islamic State (IS) organization which has multiplied, since the end of August, in Afghanistan, the attacks against the community. Shiite and Taliban soldiers. ” [L’EI], he said, has no military capability and sanctuary in Afghanistan. “ But, according to him, “The weakening of the current government of Afghanistan and the pressure exerted from abroad benefit Daesh”. Finally, the Minister of Foreign Affairs hoped that unfinished development projects in Afghanistan would come back to life.

