    Teacher with anti-Semitic sign: 6 months suspended sentence

    The teacher who had brandished an anti-Semitic sign during a demonstration against the health pass in August in Metz was sentenced by the courts to 6 months suspended sentence.

    The sanction fell: 6 months suspended prison sentence. The Metz court handed down its judgment, this Wednesday at the beginning of the afternoon, against the young woman who had brandished an anti-Semitic sign during an anti-health pass rally in Metz on August 7. The prosecution had requested three months suspended prison sentence and three years of ineligibility. She risked 1 year in prison and a fine of 45,000 euros.


    The sign included the names of several politicians, businessmen and intellectuals, mostly Jews and described as “traitors.” She asked the question: “But who?” used by anti-Semites for several weeks on social networks. The teacher was prosecuted for public incitement to racial hatred.

    Cassandre Frisot, 34, a temporary German teacher, was suspended in the wake by the Ministry of National Education. “Anti-Semitism is a plague for society” tweeted the Minister of National Education Jean-Michel Blanquer. Gérald Darmanin, the Minister of the Interior, had denounced a sign “abject”.

    The defendant had been a candidate of the National Front in the legislative elections of 2012 in Moselle. She had briefly been Louis Alliot’s chief of staff when he was vice-president of the FN.


