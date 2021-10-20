“Télématin”: France Télévisions looks back on its plan to change the status of employees

An internal investigation launched. As reported by “Jeanmarcmorandini.com”, the atmosphere among the “Télématin” teams is particularly tense. In question, the plan of the management of the public group to legally transfer employees of France Télévisions to its production subsidiary, called France Télévisions Studio. This plan concerns employees working for “Télématin” but also “Numbers and letters”. 85 people in all would be affected according to a union source interviewed by puremedias.com.

This project is strongly contested by the group’s unions, including FO Medias, the CGT and the CFDT. According to them, the personnel concerned will lose with this transfer of social rights relating, for example, to working time or recoveries. The tension rose further last week after a suicide attempt by a journalist working for “Télématin”.

“A situation investigation” entrusted to an independent firm

In reaction to this tragedy, Delphine Ernotte has already decided to backtrack. Saturday and yesterday morning, the president of France Télévisions visited the teams to discuss with them. A listening unit accessible to all employees has also been set up.

An extraordinary Central Social and Economic Committee (CSEC) was also held yesterday afternoon with all the staff. According to a statement from the group published at the end of this meeting, Delphine Ernotte and her teams announced the implementation “a precise situation investigation“, who “carried out as quickly as possible by an external firm and must highlight the precise conditions which led to such an act“.

“This comes in the context of a reorganization project that has caused a stir. In order to ease these tensions, the management decided to abandon the project of compulsory transfer of employees to France Télévisions Studio in favor of volunteering.“, announced the management of France Televisions. And to conclude:”The employees concerned will be able to choose to join France Télévisions Studio“.