terrible assault in Belgium against a supporter of the Citizens!

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most beautiful jerseys in Ligue 1 2021/2022

Very dark story this Wednesday which concerns a Belgian supporter of Manchester City. Aged 63, the latter made the trip to Bruges to witness the large victory of the Citizens (5-1). It was on the way back, on a motorway rest area, that the supporter was taken to task, as his son told Het Laatste Nieuws.

Endure it between life and death

“As we got ready to hit the road, my dad was still outside waiting for two friends. There, a supporter of Club (Bruges) approached him and pulled his scarf around his neck. When my father asked for his scarf to be returned to him, he received a violent blow to the head, before the attackers fled and left my father for dead, ”his son explained in remarks translated by RMC .

According to the Belgian newspaper, the supporter is currently between life and death and is therefore fighting for his survival. This attack has already caused a wave of legitimate outrage on social networks, especially Facebook.



