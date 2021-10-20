More

    terrible assault in Belgium against a supporter of the Citizens!

    Very dark story this Wednesday which concerns a Belgian supporter of Manchester City. Aged 63, the latter made the trip to Bruges to witness the large victory of the Citizens (5-1). It was on the way back, on a motorway rest area, that the supporter was taken to task, as his son told Het Laatste Nieuws.

    Endure it between life and death

    “As we got ready to hit the road, my dad was still outside waiting for two friends. There, a supporter of Club (Bruges) approached him and pulled his scarf around his neck. When my father asked for his scarf to be returned to him, he received a violent blow to the head, before the attackers fled and left my father for dead, ”his son explained in remarks translated by RMC .

    According to the Belgian newspaper, the supporter is currently between life and death and is therefore fighting for his survival. This attack has already caused a wave of legitimate outrage on social networks, especially Facebook.


    The Belgian press relays this Wednesday the terrible assault of a Manchester City supporter, currently between life and death. According to the media, he was assaulted on a motorway rest area by supporters of Bruges.

