That’s it, the Xbox Series X shaped mini fridge is available for purchase

When the Xbox Series X was released, more than one Internet user had joked about the resemblance of the new console to… a fridge. The parallel had caused such a buzz that it reached the ears of Microsoft engineers.

So the joke has come true: A mini-fridge that looks like two drops of water like the Xbox will be released in December, reports 01net this Monday. The device, with a capacity of 10 liters, will be able to house a dozen soda cans.

The moment you’ve all been waiting for. See you on October 19 for the “Mini Frigo” #XboxSeries X #XboxandChill ❄️ pic.twitter.com/ufHrECk5hd – Xbox FR (@XboxFR) October 15, 2021

Pre-orders already open

The fridge will also have a USB port for recharging your smartphone and can be plugged into the cigarette lighter socket of a vehicle. A trailer featuring the high-tech refrigerator was shared on social media by Microsoft.





It will be marketed in December, exactly in time to please its close gamers for Christmas. The fridge will be sold for 99 euros and pre-orders have been open since Tuesday.

Microsoft engineers are not at their first attempt on this concept of Xbox fridge. In October 2020, Microsoft offered rapper Snoop Dogg a huge fridge for his birthday. Another smaller model was also offered to the winner of a competition organized by Microsoft.