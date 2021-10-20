The 11 facts to know about the evening of the Champions League: MU and Ronaldo miraculs, cursed Lukaku, Coman on fire … – Football

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo come back from afar, Lukaku comes out with an injury, San carries Bayern, Juve snatches it, Chelsea in demonstration, Bara finally wins, Coman badly rewarded … Discover the highlights of Wednesday’s matches counting for the 3rd Champions League day.

Maguire, Ronaldo and MU come from so far!

Wednesday’s results:

Group E: FC Barcelona 1-0 Dynamo Kiev, Benfica 0-4 Bayern Munich

Group F: Young Boys Bern 1-4 Villarreal, Manchester United 3-2 Atalanta

Group G: LILLE 0-0 FC Sville, Salzburg 3-1 Wolfsburg

Group H: Znith 0-1 Juventus Turin, Chelsea 4-0 Malm

+ Find all the results, scorers, match sheets and standings by clicking here.

1. The Rise of the Red Devils! On the brink of crisis, Manchester United have hit rock bottom as men 2-0 half-time Old Trafford by Atalanta Bergamo on goals from Pasalic (15th) and Demiral (28th). But Rashford (53rd) scored the goal of hope after returning from the locker room while De Gea, thanks to his saves, kept his team alive. Maguire a galis (75th), then Cristiano Ronaldo (who else?) Scored the winning goal, from the lead, the 81st minute (3-2). Voil MU, promised hell a few minutes earlier, at the head of his group!

2. Romelu Lukaku, bad luck … Bad times for the Chelsea striker. Silent since September 14, 6 matches in all competitions, the Belgian had the opportunity to find the net the occasion of the card of his team against Malm (4-0). He also obtained the penalty of 2-0 transformed by Jorginho. Problem: the Red Devil was hit on the ankle by the tackle of the opposing defender on this action. After remaining on the ground, nailed by pain, the striker was able to get up with a limp and he has resolved to give up his place Kai Havertz the 22nd minute. Hoping for the shortest possible unavailability …

3. Bayern pass 4 in 15 minutes! For 70 minutes, the Germans, not helped by two goals rejected by the VAR, scored on Benfica (4-0) during a very pleasant match. As the Portuguese became more and more threatening, San finally freed the men from the sick Julian Nagelsmann who stayed in the hotel, finding the loophole with a superb free kick. Everton (CSC), Lewandowski, then San again, then gave this late success (the 3rd in 3 games) corrective paces in the space of 15 minutes flat.

4. Juve snatch it away. The Bianconeri finally won a third consecutive victory but that it was complicated on the ground of Znith Saint-Petersburg (1-0). As we headed for the draw, Massimiliano Allegri’s men ended upmaterialize their domination in the 86th minute on a header from the incoming Kulusevski, the fall of a center of the former Lyonnais De Sciglio, to keep 3 points ahead of Chelsea in the lead.

5. Piqu raises the Bara. After its two initial defeats, the Catalan club have Picked up his first points with Dynamo Kiev (1-0) at Camp Nou. Present in the box after a corner, the central defender victoriously took over a cross from Jordi Alba (36 ‘) and scored the only goal in a game that the Blaugrana could (and?) gain more widely with more realism.





6. Lille stalls again. Still no victory for LOSC, who had to settle for the home draw against FC Sville (0-0). Overall harmless and endangered several times, especially in the first act, the reigning French champion could hardly hope for better. Everything remains possible for the LOSC, which does not have one point behind his opponent, 2nd, mid-term To read the detailed report of the meeting, it’s here !

7. Kingsley Coman, brilliant but frustrating. Holder for the first time since August and his heart operation to settle a slight disturbance of the heart rhythm, theBayern winger had fire in his legs against Benfica (4-0). But the VAR frustrated the French by refusing the goal of Lewandowski on which he was decisive passer then that of Mller on which he had carried out a magnificent festival on the left side including a masterful comma. Pavard also found the post by taking one of his crosses. An XXL match but without decisive action in the end. Obviously frustrating …

8. Holding it in demonstration. After his defeat against Juve (1-0), Chelsea recovered perfectly by trilling Malm (4-0). Christensen opened the scoring on a cross from Thiago Silva (9th), while Jorginho got his double on penalties obtained by Lukaku (20th) then Rdiger (56th). Coming into play, Havertz also scored after a superb drop in Hudson-Odoi (47th). The Blues take 3 points ahead of Znith, 3rd.

9. Piqu gale Roberto Carlos. Decisive scorer for Bara against Dynamo Kiev (1-0), The Spaniard scored the 16th goal of his career in C1. This total allows him to equal the total of former Madrid player Roberto Carlos and become the co-top scorer in the history of the defense competition, reveals Opta! Note that Sergio Ramos, often presented as the prototype of the defender-goalscorer, follows with 15 units.

10. Salzburg surprise leader. Where we expected more FC Sville, even Lille or Wolfsburg, the Austrians are in the lead in Group G following their 3-1 success against the Wolves. In the first half, the German club responded to the opening scoring of Adeyemi (3rd) through Nmecha (15th), but Salzburg made the difference in the second period with a double from Okafor (65th, 77th) to make the hole 4 points ahead.

11.Villarreal finally wins. Traveling on the field of the Young Boys of Bern, the winner of the last Europa League won his first success (4-1). Yeremi (6th) and Gerard Moreno (16th) ideally launched Unai Emery’s men. Behind, the Swiss pushed forward but lacked realism and waited for the 77th minute to reduce the score by Elia. Alberto Moreno (88th) and Chukwueze (90th + 2) finally dyed their hopes. The Yellow Submarine returns to the height of Atalanta in 2nd place.

