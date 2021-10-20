The 2018 God of War will be released on PC on January 14, 2022 – News

One of the very big games of the year 2018 and considered one of the best reinventions of the codes of a well-established franchise, this God of war has met with immense success which today translates into a figure of 19.5 million copies sold on PS4 since spring 2018.

This release will mark the third port of a major PlayStation Studios exclusive to PC after Horizon Zero Dawn in August 2020 and Days gone in May 2021. It also benefits from a timing for the less malicious since the successor God of War Ragnarök will hopefully be released a few months later, but only on PS5 and PS4 this time.

For its release on PC, God of war will naturally benefit from a 4K definition, an unlocked frame rate and compatibility with ultra-wide 21: 9 screens. The DualShock 4 and DualSense controllers will of course be supported among compatible peripherals, but keyboard and mouse enthusiasts will not be forgotten.





“Our PC version includes a wide range of settings and graphics options so you can optimize your viewing experience according to your setup. High-resolution shadows, improved screen-space reflections, ambient occlusion via GTAO and SSDO technologies… God of War on PC offers incredible visual quality unique to this platform“, says Grace Orlady of Santa Monica Studio on the PlayStation Blog, which even saved the best for last: the integration of the technologies of supersampling DLSS and Reflex (reduction of the latency) by NVIDIA.