The 2021 LG 4K OLED TV is € 799!

LG 4K OLED TVs are a hit. Each year, the manufacturer establishes itself as one of the best, if not the best, in this field. In 2021, LG released a new entry-level 4K OLED TV: the A1. Released at 999 €, the LG 55A1 is currently on sale at 799 €. Difficult to compete in the face of such a quality-price ratio.

A good promo on an LG 4K OLED TV is always a small event. The Korean manufacturer is renowned for its TVs, and it’s not for nothing. 55 inches, OLED screen of course, smartTV, WebOS … we will detail all the features below.

At the moment, the LG OLED55A1 is losing 200 euros, or 20%, on Rue du Commerce.Admittedly, being able to access such image quality for less than 800 euros is quite exceptional.

Buy the LG OLED 55A1 for € 799 on Rue du Commerce

Features of the LG OLED 55A1: an excellent entry level

In short: what is an OLED screen? A little reminder before you start. OLED screens are special because they have literally infinite contrast. Since OLED panels are not backlit, when they display a black pixel, it is neither more nor less than an off pixel. It may not seem like much, but, in use, it is immediately noticeable. For many, the difference between an LED TV and an OLED TV is more important than that between a Full HD TV and a 4K TV.

It’s a fact, large OLED displays are expensive. The reason for this is simple: the demand is growing and the particularly technical and expensive production is struggling to keep up. Worse, there is only one factory in the world capable of producing large slabs, the LG factory. The other manufacturers buy their supplies from them. So what to expect for € 799?

At this price, there is obviously no 120 Hz panel. It will be necessary to be satisfied with a frequency of 60 Hz. When buying, you will even see the figure of 50 Hz: don’t panic, the panel does display a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Why do merchants declare a false figure? It is quite simply a dark story of European standards. With us, 60 Hz is displayed at 50 Hz and 120 Hz at 100 Hz. In the rest of the world, the same product is displayed at 60 Hz. To accompany a frequency of 60 Hz, there is no point in have an HDMI 2.1 port. The LG 55A1 therefore has 3 HDMI 2.0 ports.





It will therefore be possible to fully enjoy the overwhelming majority of your games, even on next gen (Xbox Series and PS5). Why ? Because the A1 handles the 4K in 60 FPS and that rare are the titles which are able to push further. Even in a few years, we can hardly imagine that 4K 120 FPS will become the norm on this generation of consoles.

This small concession aside, the A1 has everything of a very high-end TV sold twice as expensive. The Magic Remote, a remote control like a “Wii controller”, is still amazing, LG’s WebOS interface as elegant and ergonomic as ever, the AI ​​and its upscalling of FHD images in 4K still works just as well … in short, this smartTV 55 inches (139 cm) plays in the big leagues.

Of course, you can take advantage of all the usual applications that can be found on a connected tv : Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, OCS, Molotov, YouTube, Twitch, Spotify etc. Like its big sisters, the A1 is obviously compatible with Dolby Atmos / Vision, HDR 10+ or, in another register, AirPlay 2 or BlueTooth.

You will find on the A1 the same options on the C1. Among other things, there are a bunch of display modes including the famous “FilmMaker Mode” adapting to the views of directors. In terms of sound, nothing to envy the B1 or the C1 as well.

The various independent tests carried out on this 4K TV all point it out: the LG 55A1 is an excellent entry level. No, the superlative is not stolen.

