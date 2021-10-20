The 2021 Marcel Duchamp Prize awarded to French artist Lili Reynaud Dewar

Lili Reynaud Dewar, visual artist, received Monday, October 18 the Marcel Duchamp Prize for her choral video installation in tribute to filmmaker and writer Pier Paolo Pasolini (1922-1975), the organizers announced.

Endowed with 35,000 euros, this prestigious award has been awarded every year since 2000 to a contemporary artist. It constitutes a springboard and can be awarded in all plastic and visual fields (installation, video, painting, photography, sculpture …), by encouraging new artistic forms.

The project Rome, November 1 and 2, 1975 by Lili Reynaud Dewar, initiated as a resident at the Villa Medici, looks back on the last days of Pier Paolo Pasolini, from his last interview to his assassination. About twenty close to the artist embody the filmmaker and the young Giuseppe Pelosi (the presumed murderer) in a choral video installation, sliding from the director’s fate to the path of those who give him back his body today.

Lili Reynaud Dewar presents her work in a video from the Center Pompidou

Born in 1975 in La Rochelle, Lili Reynaud Dewar, lives and works in Grenoble. She studied classical dance before studying public law at the Sorbonne and joining the Regional School of Fine Arts in Nantes and the Glasgow School of Arts.





His work has been the subject of personal and group exhibitions in Japan, Italy, Germany, the United States and France. Her work mainly takes the form of performances, sculptures, videos and installations and draws on the history of militant and alternative cultures that she has been able to summon through figures such as Joséphine Baker, Guillaume Dustan, Jean Genet. or the afro-futurist jazzman Sun Ra.

As every year since 2016, the four selected artists – the winner but also Isabelle Cornaro, Julian Charrière, and Julien Creuzet – exhibit their works for three months at the Center Pompidou in Paris.