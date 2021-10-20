More

    The 2021 Sakharov Prize awarded to Russian opponent Alexei Navalny

    NewsWorld


    The European Parliament awarded, Wednesday, October 20, the Sakharov Prize for the defense of human rights and freedom of thought to the imprisoned Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny, Agence France-Presse has learned from several parliamentary sources. This award rewards all supporters of ” the truth “, reacted the organization of the Russian opponent.

    The official announcement of the winner was scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Parliament’s hemicycle in Strasbourg. This candidacy was supported by the European People’s Party (right), the main political group in Parliament, and the centrist group Renew Europe, the third political force, while the groups of social democrats and environmentalists had proposed to honor Afghan women. fighting for equality and their freedom from the Taliban regime.

    Read also Article reserved for our subscribers From poisoning to suffocation: a year of all-out war against Camp Navalny

    The World with AFP

    The contributions area is reserved for subscribers.


    Subscribe to access this discussion space and contribute to the discussion.

    Subscribe

    To contribute


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleMagali Berdah, her assassinated sister-in-law: a candidate of the Marseillais gives his news
    Next articleWhen the CPAM of La Manche recommends a homeopathic treatment against the flu

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC