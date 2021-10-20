The 2021 Sakharov Prize awarded to Russian opponent Alexei Navalny

The European Parliament awarded, Wednesday, October 20, the Sakharov Prize for the defense of human rights and freedom of thought to the imprisoned Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny, Agence France-Presse has learned from several parliamentary sources. This award rewards all supporters of ” the truth “, reacted the organization of the Russian opponent.

The official announcement of the winner was scheduled for 3 p.m. in the Parliament’s hemicycle in Strasbourg. This candidacy was supported by the European People’s Party (right), the main political group in Parliament, and the centrist group Renew Europe, the third political force, while the groups of social democrats and environmentalists had proposed to honor Afghan women. fighting for equality and their freedom from the Taliban regime.

The World with AFP