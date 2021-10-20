“The aluminum shortage is fast approaching” Editorial by Charles SANNAT

My dear sassy, ​​dear sassy,

The current situation is fascinating and we are at a pivotal moment when new realities are taking place.

Normally, at this point in your reading on this site, you have fully understood that the shortages we are experiencing or experiencing are not linked to Covid, to the SARS-CoV-2 epidemic. This was the case a year ago, it is still the case for a few items for which there is a manufacturing delay to be made up, but there is no longer any reason for it to get stuck in the factories. Everyone went back to work.

So much for the theory, but in practice, it does not go as it should.

The shortage of everything is the consequence of the ecological transition!

In China and elsewhere, we want to pollute less. The idea is laudable, that is not the subject.

The point is that polluting less and you can turn the problem in all directions, implies producing less and consuming less. To carry less. To recycle less. To heat less. It is all in less.

To do everything less there is one simple thing you can do.

Cut electricity to factories.

This is what China is doing by shutting down its coal plants.

The problem is, when coal plants don’t make electricity, factories don’t make products and at the end of the day we have a shortage of everything.

Between power cuts and increases in available energy, you also have shortages related to rising costs. This is the case, for example, for the fertilizers I told you about or the AdBlue mentioned yesterday.

Today I wanted to talk to you about aluminum. It’s the Bloomberg site here which is a leading economic and financial news site that is sounding the alarm bells about aluminum manufacturing because we have a manufacturing problem… magnesium. Wherever you look, there are chain consequences that directly strike our globalized productive tool.

Aluminum makers sound the alarm on US magnesium shortage

“The largest producer of billets in the United States warns of production cuts. Alcoa notes cases of force majeure on the part of the magnesium suppliers.

The growing shortage of critical raw materials for aluminum used in automobile manufacturing and building materials threatens to exacerbate a supply tightness that has already pushed US prices to near all-time highs.

Matalco Inc, America’s largest producer of aluminum billets, is warning customers it could cut production and ration deliveries as early as next year due to a magnesium shortage. Magnesium is used to harden aluminum alloys.

Difficulties in sourcing other raw materials and soaring natural gas prices only add to the challenges, Matalco said in a letter to customers obtained by Bloomberg News.

Alcoa Corp, America’s largest producer of raw aluminum, has also raised concerns about the magnesium shortage and has seen some suppliers report force majeure. Force majeure clauses are incorporated into sales contracts to allow suppliers to suspend deliveries due to circumstances beyond their control.





“In the last few weeks the availability of magnesium has dried up and we have not been able to purchase the magnesium units we need for the whole of 2022,” Matalco said in his letter from October 13. “The purpose of this memo is to provide this advanced warning to prevent that if the shortage continues (and especially if it worsens), Matalco could have to reduce its production in 2022, which would lead to rationing for our customers. “

Matalco and Alcoa both noted that silicon is also in short supply. The shortage, caused by production cuts in China, pushed prices up 300% in less than two months. Aluminum billets cannot be produced without magnesium and silicon, which are essential hardeners for alloys’.

Manage the slowdown in human activities

This is what we are witnessing, this is what we are experiencing.

Slowing down human activities necessarily involves changing the production and consumption model.

This change of model will necessarily be difficult, brutal and painful because there is no easy way to do it.

The energy transition implies an economic transition. This economic transition involves producing less in order to consume less.

It is the scarcity that we now have to manage and the sharing of what is left to go towards an economy that will be very different.

I will tell you about all of this in the STRATEGIES letter which will be released in a few days, including what to buy now and outside of my traditional cans. These lasting and structural shortages will lead to significant and lasting inflation. It’s logic. The rise in prices is also a necessity to curb consumption and therefore our production. I will also explain to you how to best protect yourself from it and absorb this inflationary shock over time. For those who want to know more about the STRATEGIES letter it’s here.

We are not living in an economic crisis.

We are experiencing a change of model.

A change of model is the collapse of the old order and the emergence of a new order.

Some call it the New World Order.

It is already too late, but all is not lost.

Prepare yourselves !

Charles SANNAT