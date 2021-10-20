the ambassadors of ten countries summoned after their support for Osman Kavala

The Turkish Foreign Ministry summoned ambassadors from ten countries, including the United States, Germany, Canada and France, who in a joint statement called for the release of philanthropist Osman Kavala. The latter, regularly targeted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has been imprisoned for four years.

With our correspondent in Istanbul, Anne Andlauer





The prolonged detention of Osman Kavala ” casts a shadow over respect for democracy, the rule of law and transparency of the Turkish judicial system “. It was with this message that the embassies of ten Western states, including the United States, France and Germany, marked the four-year imprisonment ofOsman Kavala. While the representatives of these countries were summoned to Ankara, the Turkish Minister of Justice accused them of having ” exceeds the limits “. ” Mind your own business », Launched the President of Parliament.

Still in prison despite an ECHR judgment

Before being arrested on October 18, 2017, Osman Kavala had long established relations with Europe and the United States within the framework of the activities of his NGO. Anadolu Kültür. Turkish authorities, led by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are now presenting these relationships as proof that the patron played a role in Gezi’s anti-government protests in 2013 and the failed coup of 2016.

His lawyers denounce a ” political trial And an indictment void of any material evidence. They recall that Osman Kavala is being kept in detention without a conviction, despite an acquittal in 2020 and despite a judgment of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) calling for his release.

► See also: Turkey: Turkish businessman and patron Osman Kavala remains in prison