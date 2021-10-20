The belongings of her fiancé Brian Laundrie found in Florida, a canine unit and a coroner on site

Something new in the Gabby Petito case. Cases belonging to Brian Laundrie, the fiance of the young woman killed in late August, have been discovered in a Florida park near the family home, the family’s lawyer confirmed to Fox News and CNN. The police are on site with a canine unit. According to Fox News, a medical examiner has also just arrived. Gabby Petito’s fiancé has been missing for five weeks.

Brian Laundrie’s parents informed authorities on Wednesday morning that they were planning to search Myakkahatchee Creek Park, where their son they said had told them he was going for a hike on September 13. The authorities had already searched an area of ​​80 km² around the park last month. In Fox News footage, we can see a policeman, a plastic bag in his hand, saying to parents at midday: “We may have found something.”





Last week, the Teton County, Wyoming, medical examiner announced that the young traveler was killed in late August by “manual strangulation.” At this point, her fiancé Brian Laundrie, who returned home alone in early September, is considered a “person of interest”. An arrest warrant was issued against the young man at the end of September for using the young woman’s bank card after her death.