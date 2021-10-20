The best PS4 exclusivity finally released on PC

For several months, Sony seems to have changed its policy regarding PlayStation exclusives (you can find the free games of the month here). Potential selling points, these are the subject of special attention from players, sometimes going as far as pushing them to buy one console rather than another. It is therefore logical that the big competitors that are Sony and Microsoft (for Xbox) jealously guard their exclusive productions, while trying to ensure the succession with the purchase of multiple renowned studios. Yet it’s still a PlayStation exclusive that will soon be available on PC.

Sony: towards the end of the PlayStation excluded?

Two weeks ago, former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden revealed the studio’s policy regarding the exclusives market. Because with the arrival of several PlayStation exclusives on PC (Horizon: Zero Dawn in summer 2020, Days gone and Death Stranding in 2021, Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy within a few months …), some pro-Sony are starting to worry: what is the point of paying the full price for an “exclusive” game that will end up on another platform a few months or years later?

Because according to the former boss of the firm, Sony has decided to look for players directly on their playing field (literally), in order to try to seduce an ever wider audience. And if he almost categorically rejects the idea of ​​releasing games published by Sony Day One on PC, he recognizes the major stake represented by the platform:

What is the best way to go to [les joueurs PC] ? Why not take one of our top selling games, which has already blew the market, which has been around for 18 or 24 months already, and has no real retail business. Je do not trade one sale for another, but by bringing this to PC I allow them to get an idea: you choose not to come to playstation, let me show you what you are missing.



God of war : a step closer to PC gamers

Sony’s idea, according to Shawn Layden, is therefore to attract PC players through a seduction operation to show the capabilities of PlayStation Studios, while boosting sales of a game that has fallen into oblivion. And God of war, one of the best exclusives of the PS4, seems to confirm the rule : the title developed by Santa Monica Studio has indeed just been officially announced on PC! Rejoice, PC gamers, for you will not have to wait long, the release of the title being set for January 14, 2022 on Steam and Epic Games Store.

For 49.99 euros, you will obviously have access to the base game, but also to additional content, namely a new outfit for Kratos and Atreus, as well as several shield skins. Nothing stunning, therefore, but it would be a shame to spit in the soup, with a soft playable in native 4K and – PC obliges – an unlocked frame rate per second, as well as a “wide range of parameters and options graphics “according to the studio. Already available for pre-order, God of war is paid in addition to the luxury of support Nvidia’s DLSS technology, while leaving the choice to the players to play the keyboard / mouse or the Dualshock.

And if the more optimistic among us are probably hoping for a release of the second opus entitled Ragnarok, scheduled for 2022, also on PC, little chance that this will happen. But a simultaneous release of the excluded Sony on PlayStation and PC is not to be ruled out completely. A week ago, Jim Ryan, current boss of PlayStation, said that “In some way restricting access to this wonderful art and entertainment created by our studios frustrates me”. To be continued …