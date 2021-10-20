the big regret of Valbuena compared to Benzema

Zapping Eleven Mondial TOP 10: The most profitable transfers in history

The trial of the “sextape affair” is taking place today at the Versailles Criminal Court. Karim Benzema and four other suspects are before justice for attempted blackmail on Mathieu Valbuena.

Invited to speak, the former Olympique de Marseille player explained his version of the facts on the role of Karim Benzema: “when he tells me he wants to talk to me, I don’t think he’s going to talk to me. talk about it. When I had this conversation, I walked out of that room, I was shocked. I felt that he insisted on making me meet a person who was to be the intermediary, his trusted person. He was very insistent. We don’t live in the world of care bears. I knew very well that if I met this person it was not for football tickets in exchange. He didn’t talk to me about money, I’ve always said it, but he was insistent. He didn’t want to help me, he told me it’s hot, there’s the Euro coming… “

Above all, Mathieu Valbuena regrets the consequences of this affair on his career: “I would never have lodged a complaint if I had known that Karim Benzema was in this story. For me, for the French team. This story hurt me because otherwise I would have had to participate in Euro 2016. ”. He then reacted to the words of Karim Benzema’s lawyer, indicating that the striker had wanted to help his partner: “To hear that he wanted to help me, it’s still crazy”.



