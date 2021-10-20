More

    the Brazilian Senate overwhelms Bolsonaro for his management of the Covid-19

    A report examining the decisions taken – or not – by the Brazilian president against the pandemic is issued this Wednesday. A first charge before possible legal consequences.

    “Renan imagines that I’m not going to sleep on it at night. This bandit! “ It was with one of his usual bravado that Jair Bolsonaro reacted, as early as last week, to the first leaks on the content of the final report of the senatorial commission of inquiry responsible for examining his disastrous management of the Covid crisis -19. “Renan”, it is the rapporteur of the committee, Renan Calheiros, who is preparing to officially hand over 1,178 pages on Wednesday, the result of nearly six months of highly publicized work and published in extenso this Tuesday on the daily website O Estado de São Paulo. A damning report for the head of state, accused of “quackery”, of“voluntary homicide”, even of “Crimes against humanity”.


    How many lives could have been saved if the far-right leader had decided to fight the virus instead of betting on its spread? What if he had acquired the vaccines on time? Answer: at least 100,000, which is the sixth of more than 600,000 deaths caused by the virus in the largest country in Latin America, which blames the bil…


