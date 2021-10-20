The Cac 40 finally manages to finish higher, Kering reduced its losses at the end of the session, Market news

Kering’s about-face, which took place during the afternoon, gave a boost to other luxury stocks, allowing the Cac 40 to close this Wednesday session up (+ 0.54% to 6,705.61 points).

Kering managed to wipe out most of its losses (-0.58%) after losing up to almost 6%. The luxury group, which published its turnover at the end of September last night, saw its growth slow more than expected by analysts in the third quarter, penalized by its flagship brand Gucci whose sales suffered from the resurgence of cases of Covid-19 in Asia, explained the management (while LVMH has not recorded any braking despite the localized reconfigurations in China and mobility restrictions).

More surely, it is the transition of the Gucci brand that has slowed down the dynamic of activity. “We clearly underestimated the impact of a quarter of transition for Gucci, before the arrival of its long awaited Aria collection”, explains analyst Rogerio Fujimori of the investment bank Stifel. This collection was released at the end of the quarter, “Too late for [le] to save. […] Management expressed confidence in the re-acceleration of Gucci’s growth in the fourth quarter, thanks to a stronger and more complete product offering with Aria, higher average selling prices and intensified marketing, against a backdrop of more normal operation in Asia. ” Kering is satisfied with the sales direction of the collection, also reports analyst Luca Solca of Berenberg.





Renault, production loss more serious than expected

In the luxury sector, which accounts for nearly a quarter of the Cac 40, Hermes gained more than 2%, signing the largest increase in the Cac 40. The saddler will publish tomorrow, in turn, its turnover for the third quarter. LVMH, which opened the publication ball last week, ended with a gain of 1.56%.

Vinci (+ 0.86%) also ended up on the Cac 40. The construction and concessions group confirmed that its results for 2021 should be in “Clear improvement” compared to 2020, “While remaining below their 2019 level”.

Conversely, Renault dropped nearly 3%, the sharpest drop in the Cac 40. The manufacturer lost up to 7% on the Paris Stock Exchange on Wednesday while the manufacturer would have, according to the Reuters agency, revised its forecasts sharply loss of production for this year, from 100,000 this winter to 200,000 this summer to now reach “300,000 minimum”.



