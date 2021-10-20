The case of the “sextape” and Karim Benzema before the court of Versailles

Karim Benzema and Mathieu Valbuena during a training session at the Santa Cruz de Botafogo stadium, in Ribeirao Preto (Brazil), in 2014. CHARLES PLATIAU / REUTERS

The day after a match for his club Real Madrid in the Champions League, will Karim Benzema go to court on Wednesday, October 20? At the height of his career, the star striker of the Blues, 33, must appear, until Friday, for “complicity in attempted blackmail” before the criminal court of Versailles as part of the trial of the so-called case of the “sextape”, which pits him against his former teammate in the France team, Mathieu Valbuena, 37 years old.

If he described this audience on Instagram as “Masquerade”, in January, during his dismissal in correctional, the star striker of the Blues incurs a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of 75,000 euros. Four other defendants, including a childhood friend of Karim Benzema, appear for “attempted blackmail”.

The order for reference, which The world consulted, retraces the stages of this story of failed extortion which put the international career of the Madrilenian on hold, before his return to the France team in May, and put an end to that of Mathieu Valbuena, the alleged victim.





It all started in the summer of 2014, when Mathieu Valbuena asked Axel Angot, a Marseillais specializing in “concierge services” for footballers, to transfer his data to a new phone. It was then that Mr. Angot took possession of a video shot by the player during a sexual relationship with a woman. He thinks of using this “sextape” to settle a debt, cash “On the generosity of Mr. Valbuena”, and hoping “At least 25,000 euros”. Mr. Angot decided, in spring 2015, to rely on the Marseillais Mustapha Zouaoui, alias “Sata”. He too is in debt and gravitates in the microcosm of the round ball.

Six recorded conversations

The two men first appeal to the former Blues striker Djibril Cissé to serve as an intermediary with Mathieu Valbuena. Mr. Cissé, in the past victim of a similar blackmail attempt, in May 2015 alerted Mr. Valbuena of the existence of this video, of which he saw an extract. Indicted in 2017 for “complicity in attempted blackmail” in this case, Djibril Cissé will ultimately benefit from a dismissal, because he did not put Mr. Valbuena in touch with Mr. Zouaoui and “Neither retransmitted nor used the extract of this video which had been sent to him”.

Mr. Angot and Mr. Zouaoui then instruct a relative, Younes Houass, to approach Mr. Valbuena. In June 2015, the latter was contacted by Mr. Houass who said he wanted “Arrange” with him about a video of a sexual nature, likely to be disclosed before Euro 2016. Mr. Valbuena then files a complaint, and a commissioner of the judicial police of Versailles obtains from the public prosecutor’s office the authorization to act as intermediaries for identify the “Principals” presumed.

