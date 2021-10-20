The chilling texts of David Henderson, accused in the trial over the death of Emiliano … / England / Investigation / SOFOOT.com

Almost three years after the death of Emiliano Sala, the trial of David Henderson, who was to lead the Argentine striker from Nantes to Cardiff before entrusting this fatal theft to his colleague David Ibbotson, has opened in the Welsh capital. From the first day of hearing, Monday, October 18, the accused immediately pleaded guilty. Two days later, the truths come out one after the other and text messages sent by Henderson were leaked. Intended for the deceased pilot, people linked to the company and to the affair from near or far, these messages send shivers down your spine.

“We both have the opportunity to make money, but not if we upset customers or get CAA’s attention.[organisme qui réglemente l’aviation civile au Royaume-Uni]” had sent David Henderson to David Ibbotson in a text message read by the prosecutor before the theft. After the crash, aware of being guilty of manslaughter, the accused immediately wanted to calm the matter down and sent text messages to several people asking them to ” to shut up ” and claiming that the fatal accident in Sala will eventually open “A whole Pandora’s box” . He adds : “Ibbo [Ibbotson] crashed the Malibu and killed himself along with the VIP passenger! Sacred disaster. There will be an investigation. ”

The investigation has taken place, now up to trial.

