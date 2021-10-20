the court orders the hearing of Nicolas Sarkozy as a witness

The president of the court ordered on Tuesday that the former head of state be brought before the court with the help of the police to be heard on November 2.

“The court orders that this witness be brought before him by the police.” The voice of its president, Benjamin Blanchet, did not tremble when pronouncing the sentence, even if the witness in question is none other than Nicolas Sarkozy. This Tuesday afternoon, the court ordered the hearing of the former President of the Republic as a witness to the trial says Elysee polls, commissioned during his term of office. A warrant has been issued against him, which means that the former head of state will not be able to cut to a hearing by the court. The date has been set for November 2.

The former President had been called as a witness by the Anticor association, civil party, but refused to submit to it by letter sent to the court shortly before the opening of the trial, where five of his former collaborators are judged, him- even being protected by his presidential immunity – the alleged facts, ten million euros spent on polls without the slightest call for tenders, having taken place during his Elysian tenure. All claim, however, to have acted on the direct instruction of the President of the Republic.

Not heard during the investigation

During the proceedings, the political scientist Patrick Buisson, one of the main defendants, had also requested the hearing of Nicolas Sarkozy as a witness. And already cashed a first refusal of the person concerned, the examining magistrate Serge Tournaire not daring to send him the police, as however allows article A438 of the penal code. “His hearing as a witness was met with a refusal to appear. The use of public force to force him to be summoned again would be disproportionate ”, see “Useless for the manifestation of the truth”, estimated the examining magistrate.





The members of the 32nd correctional chamber of the Paris court did not have the same assessment. The presence of Nicolas Sarkozy is “Necessary for the manifestation of the truth”, proclaimed Tuesday the court, when the day before the National Financial Prosecutor’s Office (PNF) estimated – with a very diplomatic caution – that its convocation by constraint would be contrary “To common sense and wisdom”… The judges of the bench consider on the contrary that his hearing at the bar “Is likely to have an influence” on their coming judgment. Namely: condemn or release former collaborators who have only obeyed his instructions.

Our file

Nicolas Sarkozy, who, in his letter to the court had denounced the “Media coverage” of his summons to appear as a witness, could have played it great lord, spontaneously testify at the bar in favor of his former Elyos staff. Barricaded behind his presidential immunity, it would have been easy for him to take everything upon himself. Supervised by the police, his hearing on November 2 will have a completely different look.

Sentenced to one year in prison in March in the “wiretapping” affair, Nicolas Sarkozy was given another year of imprisonment in the Bygmalion case at the end of September. Sanctions he appealed.