the delisting of tests, a “disguised vaccine obligation” according to the defender of rights

The psychological distress of employees is decreasing but remains worrying The psychological distress of employees has decreased this fall compared to spring but remains “at worrying levels”, according to a survey on the psychological health of French employees carried out by OpinionWay for the firm Empreinte Humaine. Now, 38% of employees are in “psychological distress”, a decline of six points compared to the previous study (44%), carried out in the spring. But with 2.55 million employees affected according to the estimate of this survey, the number of cases of severe burnout “continues to explode”, jumping 25% compared to May, underlines Human Footprint. Two out of ten managers (18%) are in severe burnout.

9:33 am: Beijing offers a third dose to its inhabitants in the run-up to the Olympics The city of Beijing now offers its inhabitants to be injected with a third dose of anti-Covid vaccine, a local media said on Wednesday, a few months before the Winter Olympics organized in the Chinese capital. China had fully vaccinated by mid-September more than a billion people (78% of the population), according to the Ministry of Health, thanks to Chinese vaccines from manufacturers Sinovac and Sinopharm. But doubts remain about the effectiveness of these vaccines against the new variants of the coronavirus.

9:01 am: The Defender of Rights is “worried” about the delisting of tests Defender of Rights, Claire Hédon, said on Wednesday she was “concerned” by the end of reimbursement for Covid-19 screening tests, which she said can be compared to a “disguised vaccine obligation”. Since October 15, tests are no longer reimbursed for people who are not fully vaccinated, with some exceptions (medical prescription, case of contact, recent positive test, contraindication to the vaccine).

8:56 am: The Gates Foundation invests $ 120 million for access to the anti-Covid pill The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation on Wednesday announced an investment of up to $ 120 million to facilitate poor countries’ access to promising treatment for Covid-19 in pill form. The American laboratory Merck has developed a drug, molnupiravir, which greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death when taken in the first days of infection. This treatment with tablets, which is therefore easy to administer, offers a much awaited alternative to vaccines, in particular for countries experiencing difficulties in accessing the latter. Its authorization is currently under evaluation by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA).

8:52 am: Pfizer vaccine easier to use by end of year or early next year David Lepoittevin, head of vaccine activity at Pfizer France, said this Wednesday, on RTL, that the laboratory is developing a vaccine “with much more ease of use (…) by the end of the ‘year, beginning of next year “.

7:49 am: “We can do both vaccines at the same time: the flu vaccine and the Covid vaccine” “We have completely forgotten the” test, trace, isolate. It is a serious error, “lamented Professor Gilbert Deray, head of the nephrology service at Pitié-Salpêtrière, in Paris, this Wednesday morning on RMC. While the campaign for the flu vaccination will begin on Friday, he recalled “we can do both vaccines at the same time: that of the flu and the third dose of vaccine against the Covid”, he said.

MEPs are scrambling over the extension of the health pass until July 31 The health pass will again be on the menu of the Defense Council this Wednesday, the day after bitter discussions in the National Assembly. In a stormy climate, the deputies laboriously began Tuesday evening the examination of a new bill devoted to the Covid-19 crisis. The stake is the possibility of resorting to the health pass until July 31, a deadline contested by all the oppositions.

7:19 am: The Brazilian Senate will request the indictment of President Jair Bolsonaro for “homicide” In a text relayed Tuesday by the Brazilian media, the rapporteur of the senatorial commission of inquiry on the management of the Covid-19 pandemic in Brazil, Renan Calheiros, recommends that the far-right president Jair Bolsonaro be charged with ” homicide”. The senator listed 11 charges against the head of state, including “homicide by omission”, “charlatanism” and “crime against humanity”, explains the daily.

7:22 am: Health pass in the face of the surge in cases in Bulgaria

Bulgaria, dunce of vaccination within the European Union, announced the establishment of a health pass to try to counter the sharp increase in the number of cases of Covid-19. This certificate will come into force Thursday in restaurants and hotels as well as in cultural places, sports halls and sporting events.

7:15 am: Mexico accuses WHO of “negligence” in not approving Sputnik Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Tuesday accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of “negligence” for its refusal to approve the Russian vaccine Sputnik V and a Chinese serum. He compared the WHO to a “bottleneck”. “They have been on this for a long time (…), I would say that it is rather negligence”, he reproached.

7:07 am: Mandatory vaccination for elected officials of the House of Commons in Canada Canadian parliamentarians will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to sit in the House of Commons from the end of November. This new requirement will apply to Members of Parliament and their staff, but also to office workers, journalists, contractors and consultants.

6:22 am: London monitors a Delta subvariant The British government, faced with an increase in Covid-19 contamination, said on Tuesday to “monitor very closely” a new subvariant spreading in the United Kingdom, without it being established as it is if it is more contagious. The emergence of this new variant despite the very strong contagiousness of the Delta, which tends to rule out new strains, raises fears of an even stronger transmissibility. It comes as the United Kingdom, which deplores nearly 139,000 deaths from Covid-19, is faced with a growing number of positive cases, now exceeding 40,000 each day, an incidence rate much higher than in the rest from Europe.

6:03 am: Daily record of deaths in Ukraine Ukraine recorded 538 deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday in the last 24 hours, a record in this eastern European country hit by a new epidemic wave aggravated by a sluggish vaccination.

5:50 am: Will the sanitary pass be required this winter for ski lifts in the mountains? The Secretary of State for Tourism Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said Tuesday that the obligation of a health pass for mountain lifts for the end of the year holidays was “an ongoing reflection”. Currently, resorts that are already open, such as Tignes in the Alps, “are in common law, that is to say that if you go to a restaurant in a resort, you will be asked for your sanitary pass, if you go to a nightclub you will be asked for your health pass. will ask for the health pass “, according to the Secretary of State, adding:” the pass should not be excluded because it allows you to remain open no matter what “. More information in our article.

5:47 am: “The epidemic is starting to gain ground again” According to figures from Public Health France, 6,483 Covid patients were hospitalized on Tuesday, up slightly from Monday (6,468). In critical care services, they were currently 1,046 to be treated for coronavirus infection, a little less than the day before (1,049). “The epidemic is starting to gain ground again. That there is a very slight recovery, that could be expected, what is needed is to be vigilant,” the government spokesman told RTL on Tuesday morning. Gabriel Attal. But “it is much too early” to speak of a fifth wave, he reassured. A new Covid defense council is being held this Wednesday.

What to remember from Tuesday “The rise in incidences will not necessarily mean a rise of the same type of hospitalizations, because France is massively vaccinated,” epidemiologist Pascal Crépey explained Tuesday.

“Surgical masks, when machine washed up to ten times, retain their compatibility with the standard that applies to them, particularly in terms of performance, filtration, breathability and also cleanliness” according to a new French study.

Initially scheduled to start on October 26, the flu vaccination campaign is brought forward to October 22.

The city of Moscow on Tuesday ordered its first health restrictions since the summer, in the face of a new surge in Covid cases.

New Zealand on Tuesday recorded a record number of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, the Delta variant forcing the archipelago to abandon its “zero Covid” strategy.

The pandemic has killed at least 4,902,638 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources, Tuesday at 10 a.m. GMT.