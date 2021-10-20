the director of the hill theater Wajdi Mouawad refuses to deprogram the singer

Despite the controversy, the director of the Colline theater Wajdi Mouawad will not deprogram Bertrand Cantat, convicted of the murder of his companion Marie Trintignant in 2003, to whom he entrusted the musical composition of his next show “Mère”, given from November 19.

While the #metootheatre movement, which denounces violence against women in the profession, pointed out the programming of the Hill, Wajdi Mouawad returned in a long press release on the reasons that push him not to deprogram this show . The director stresses that he does not want to “take the place of justice”, while claiming to adhere “without reservation” to “the fights for equality between women and men and that against violence and sexual harassment”.

He also refused to deprogram Jean-Pierre Baro, a director who had been targeted by a rape complaint dismissed, and who is directing a play for La Colline, one of the six national theaters in France.

The presences of Jean-Pierre Baro as director of Marc-Emmanuel Soriano’s “Un qui sais-traverser” and of Bertrand Cantat as composer of the “Mère” soundtrack aroused a strong emotion in the current of the metoo movement. […] Wajdi Mouawad https://t.co/MErumDrUFr pic.twitter.com/H5yYDJd6kH – The Hill (@lacolline_tn) October 19, 2021

The justice of the sovereign courts according to him

“I refuse to take the place of justice because once civilians decide to take justice into their own hands, history has shown us that apart from a few eloquent exceptions, they have ventured onto slippery ground where revenge has took precedence over the complexity of conflicts, ”notes the playwright. And to clarify his position: “This is why my position as director of La Colline is as follows: anyone free under the law has the right to come and go, to be invited as a spectator or as an artist” .

He specifies, however, that “if a person scheduled or invited to the theater is involved in legal proceedings, I will encourage them to withdraw from the program until the work of justice has been completed. To date, no one is in this situation in the programming of the Théâtre de la Colline. So I do not see how I should (…) ask anyone to withdraw, ”said the Lebanese-Quebec director, who maintains the programming of the Théâtre de la Colline.





Wajdi Mouawad ready to resign

While the Minister of Culture Roselyne Bachelot said Monday at the microphone of France Inter, “regret” that Bertrant Cantat was invited, specifying that she had “not to intervene in the management of La Colline”, Wajdi Mouawad said he was ready to step down.

“If the Minister of Culture or the President of the Republic, who appointed me, consider that my positions are contrary to the republican principles, that one or the other let me know and I will leave the direction of the theater on the field ”, noted the playwright, specifying refusing to participate in a“ unilateral ”movement which“ does not suffer from any nuance ”and which“ punishes beyond justice and law ”.

Bertrand Cantat was sentenced to eight years in prison in 2003. The ex-member of Noir Desire was released on parole in 2007. His judicial review ended in 2011. That same year, he had already collaborated with Wajdi Mouawad on the occasion of the “Des Femmes” trilogy. At the time, a heated controversy had also erupted and the singer was not on stage. His voice had been recorded.

Bertrand Cantat has since performed on stage, notably in 2014, at Printemps de Bourges, at the Francofolies and at the Vielles charrues.