the early summary of episode 1039 of Wednesday, October 20

Wednesday October 20 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who is preparing a wedding for Christmas, wishes to put more lightness in the intrigues and will soon introduce a new lawyer character… Judith (Alice Varela), who feels guilty for having suspected Noa (Tristan Jerram), is more and more tired from her diabetes. Anguished, she is convinced that Yvan is going to kill her to prevent her from speaking. Roxane (Raphaëlle Volkoff) urges him to keep hope.

Yvan is about to shoot Judith

Yvan arrives in Judith’s jail and is threatened with a gun. In tears, Judith begs him not to hurt her. Roxane manages to create a diversion by claiming to have violent stomach pains. Her plan works and she manages to keep Yvan away while he goes to get some medicine. She calls Judith, but the latter, in shock, does not answer …

It doesn’t get better between Jahia and Jordan

Jahia is still angry at her mother for coercing her into giving a presentation with Jordan. The teenager doesn’t want to work with her anymore. When he tells Jack (Dimitri Fouque) that he hates her, he asks him who he doesn’t hate except “Blacks, Arabs, Gays, Bourges …The tone rises between the two brothers, but Jack still does not admit his homosexuality. Later, Jahia (Nastasia Caruge) and Jordan (Maxime Lélu) meet in high school to work on their presentation on The Stranger by Camus. After being taken down, Jordan makes a tasteless joke on Jahia, who loses her temper. Tired, Jordan walks off and leaves her stranded.





Christelle and Sylvain do not hide their new financial situation

Christelle (Ariane Séguillon) and Sylvain (Arnaud Henriet) return home after their vacation. The couple enjoyed living in luxury. Charlie (Clémence Lassalas who will be in the casting for season 2 ofEmily in Paris on Netflix) finds their behavior suspicious, especially since they are dressed like bourgeois. Christelle and Sylvain lie very badly… While Christelle is about to confess the truth to him, Sylvain tells Charlie that they won these clothes in a raffle. Later, Christelle arrives at the hospital two hours late, which Marianne points out to her. Christelle is not at all impressed by the principal’s sermon. As soon as she is behind her desk, she calls a spa to make an appointment for a manicure and facial. Jason, a homeless man, arrives in search of a home. Not finding him a hotel, Christelle gives him the address of the establishment with which Sylvain and she have made an agreement.

Xavier surprises Alex and Chloe

Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin makes an amazing appearance in Vengeance at the Triple Gallop Alex Lutz) and Alex (Alexandre Brasseur has found love) are on their way to the police. Mad with concern for Judith, Chloe breaks down and starts to cry. She is sure the police have no new leads. Xavier (Charles Lelaure) surprises Alex as he kisses Chloe on the forehead to console her. Xavier offers to drop Chloe off at the police station, but she prefers to go there with Alex. The prosecutor realizes that the principal is getting dangerously close to her ex. Are Chloe and Alex reconnecting?

Noa takes risks

At the police station, the investigation stalled despite the efforts of Martin (Franck Monsigny who should have played another role in the series), Georges (Solène Hébert reveals whether the break between Victoire and George is final) and Nordine (Youcef Agal). Sara (Camille Genau) returns to see Noa and asks her if he knows the first name Assia. He claims to know nothing, but as soon as Sara is gone he goes to his grandfather’s office and looks at his wedding photo. Later, he catches Yvan frantically loading his car and finds him particularly nervous. Suspicious, Noa manages to jump into the pickup without being seen, before Yvan sets off with a bang …