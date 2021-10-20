the early summary of episode 1040 of Thursday, October 21

Thursday October 21 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who is preparing a wedding for Christmas, wishes to put more lightness in the intrigues and will soon introduce a new lawyer character … Previously, Karim (Samy Gharbi) had a fit of jealousy with Anna (Maud Baecker). Noa begins to suspect Yvan of being involved in Roxane’s kidnappings (Raphaële Volkoff) and Judith (Alice Varela). He dives without being seen into his grandfather’s pick-up which starts off with a bang, without noticing that he has dropped his cell phone at the farmhouse …

Yvan attacks Noa

Yvan goes to the hiding place where he keeps Roxane and Judith prisoners, without knowing that Noa is hidden in the back of the pick-up. On the way, he stops in the countryside and removes a tarpaulin concealing a vehicle. He retrieves a barrel of gasoline to burn this van, when he sees the tip of his grandson’s shoe. Unmasked, Noa (Tristan Jerram) begs Yvan to tell him that he has nothing to do with the disappearances. The latter replied to “get the hell out“. Furious, Noa asks him where Judith is. Yvan then pushes him violently and Noa’s head hits the edge of the pick-up. The young man loses consciousness. Yvan flees in the van.

Judith (Alice Varela, who had badly lived the departure of Clément Rémiens from the series) apprehends the return of Yvan. In tears, she says she “don’t want to die“. Roxane tries to cheer him up and tells him that she is going to try to soften Yvan. On the latter’s return, Roxane tries to establish contact with him. He begins to relent but when she mentions Judith, Yvan gets annoyed. Roxane begs him not to hurt the teenager. Yvan retorts that he will never set foot in hiding again and turns on his heels.

Karim tries to save his couple

Karim (Samy Gharbi recounts how he almost left the soap opera for good) tries to talk to Anna (Maud Baecker and Samy Gharbi are they leaving?) Who is on the defensive. He apologizes and explains that the fact that she doesn’t want a child made him think that she didn’t want to be with him anymore. She walks up to him telling him that’s not the case at all and that she loves him and then kisses him. Anna (Maud Baecker, who fell in love with Augustin Galiana) tells him that she is very lucky to have him in her life and that they need to tell each other things.

Mona learns to “speak young”

In English class, Nathan (Adher) tells Dorian about his evening. Mona (Catherine Benguigui), who is seated next to him, does not understand what he is saying. Between classes, Nathan calls out to Mona and apologizes for having upset her. She admits that she doesn’t master their vocabulary and feels “completely dumped“. Jordan (Maxime Lélu) then offers a game to Mona and Nathan, where each must be the fastest to find the synonym of a word in their own slang. Later, to fit in, Mona decides to learn the words used by high school students.





Alex wants to believe it, but Chloe is devastated by Judith’s disappearance

Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui who confided in Georges and Victoire’s relationship) and Nordine inform Martin that the Josses had a black van like the one they are looking for. The hunt is on. Martin (Franck Monsigny) and Sara (Camille Genau) immediately go to the Mas des Josse but there is no one there. There, they find Noa’s cell phone. Sara comes across the photo of Yvan and Anastasia and makes the connection with the nickname Assia. Alex (Alexandre Brasseur), who spotted the police car, comes to the news. Sara reveals to him that Yvan could be involved in the kidnapping of Judith. Mad with rage, Alex warns Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin, who makes an astonishing appearance in Vengeance at the Triple Gallop by Alex Lutz). When she suggests to warn Maxime (Clément Rémiens), Alex thinks that you shouldn’t do that to him. They are sure to find Judith. For once, Marianne agrees with her ex-son-in-law. Chloe cracks but Alex (Who is Alexandre Brasseur’s new partner?) Tells her that “iyou have to believe it!“

Screenshot TF1 – Tomorrow belongs to us

Anna succumbs to temptation …

At the hospital, Flore (Anne Caillon) comes to see Anna (Maud Baecker) at her office. Anna tells him that she and Karim have reconciled, but that she finds him tense and that they “are no longer in phase” even if she still loves him … She admits that she is attracted to a photographer and that ‘she wouldn’t have hesitated for a second if she wasn’t in a relationship with Karim. Flore thinks that if she hasn’t taken the plunge, it’s out of love for Karim. At this moment, Anna receives a text from Jim (Nicolas Baisin), who offers to meet him at the beach at the end of the afternoon. Without judging her, Flore tells her to think about the consequences. Is Jim worth it for her to put her couple in danger? Anna (Maud Baecker surprised a loved one on her return to DNA) replies that she “don’t screw it all up at the first crush that passes“, but makes it to the date anyway. After flirting, Anna and Jim exchange a fiery kiss.

Georges struggles to recover from his breakup

Georges is depressed. Karim comes to speak to him and Georges confides to him that there is no longer any hope with Victoire (Solène Hébert reveals if Georges and Victoire are separated for good). Georges explains to her that she has not been the same since a new heart was transplanted to her and that it is certain that it is over between them. Karim confides that he can’t stop fighting with Anna at the moment. Georges is convinced of this, Victoire (Solène Hébert responds to a possible return of Bastien in DNA) no longer feels anything for him and despite all the love he has for her, his efforts to win her back are in vain. As tears roll down his cheeks, Georges advises Karim to make the most of his relationship with Anna.

The police arrest Yvan. With tragic consequences …

Noa managed to find a route. He waves to a car but the driver flees without coming to his aid. Noa manages to walk to the police station and warns Nordine that her grandfather is the one they are hunting down. Thanks to him, Martin (Franck Monsigny reveals the truth about his tattoos) determines a scope of research and Yvan is quickly spotted. Martin (Franck Monsigny reveals what role he originally auditioned for) orders him to get out of the vehicle and slowly approaches him, his gun in his hand. He lowers his gun and tells her that it is still possible to negotiate if he collaborates. But after looking at the photo of his wife, Yvan shoots himself in the head!