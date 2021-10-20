the epidemic has been declining for 7 consecutive weeks, in Guadeloupe

Friday, October 22, only the start of the curfew will be postponed to 11 p.m. (against 10 p.m.). Phase 2 of deconfinement will take place in the middle of next week. As for the indicators of the Covid-19 epidemic, they continue to decline. Vaccination of caregivers is progressing, but leaves some behind.

Nadine Fadel

updated on October 20, 2021 at 6:23 p.m.



Like every Wednesday, the prefect of the Guadeloupe region, Alexandre Rochatte and the director general of the Regional Health Agency (ARS), Valérie Denux, took stock of the health situation, the vaccination campaign, as well as the measures in progress and to come, this October 20, 2021. They faced the press, in the “Small room of the Palace”, in the prefecture of Basse-Terre.

It turns out that there is a clear decrease in the Covid-19 epidemic.

As announced on October 6, the local representative of the State will initiate phase 2 of the deconfinement of the archipelago: but from Friday October 22, only the start of the curfew is postponed to 11:00 p.m.

In addition, the vaccination of health personnel is progressing well, according to the ARS.

To follow, live, the press conference, from the Palais d’Orléans in Basse-Terre:

The health situation

The situation continues to improve, in Guadeloupe, in these times of the fourth wave of Covid-19.

All the indicators of the epidemic are down, in view of the data recorded during week 41 (from October 11 to 17, 2021):

There have been 156 new cases , against 202 the previous week (with around 12,000 tests carried out);

, against 202 the previous week (with around 12,000 tests carried out); 5 people died ;

; No cluster has not been identified;

has not been identified; the incidence rate is 41.4 per 100,000 inhabitants, against 53.6 over the previous period;

per 100,000 inhabitants, against 53.6 over the previous period; the positivity rate is 1.9% , compared to 2.4 previously;

, compared to 2.4 previously; there were 14 new hospitalizations, in Covid medicine;

5 people went directly into intensive care.

Regardless, the virus is still circulating. It still generates serious cases in the territory. To date, 12 Covid patients are treated in intensive care, locally, around 30 are in Covid medicine, around 20 are hospitalized at home and around 20 are in follow-up and rehabilitation care.





45% of Guadeloupe adults have received at least a first dose of vaccine against Covid-19. A rate that goes down to 42%, as regards the eligible population, that is to say those over 12 years old.

Covid-19 situation update – 10/20/2021

What about the application of the vaccination obligation?

The director of the ARS speaks “favorable development“, about the compulsory vaccination of health professionals in the archipelago.

While in week 38, the Liberals were 41.70% to have been vaccinated, they rose to 75.96% in week 41.

In health establishments, the figures are lower: all professionals combined, 66% are vaccinated; physicians and pharmacists alone complied with the law, up to 88%.

To others, letters of formal notice, in the form of “educational letters“according to the formula used by Valérie Denux, were sent. There were nearly”200 positive regularizations“.

The procedures for suspending contracts have also started: 55 independent medical professionals approved by the territory are concerned; a high number, in a small archipelago, some areas of which are medical deserts.

In health facilities, there are 500 pending suspensions to date.

In the medico-social centers, there were 12 contract suspensions.

Measures to combat Covid-19

Indicators of the epidemic have been gradually declining for seven weeks in a row.

This is what the prefect was hoping for, in order to carry out his plan for the deconfinement of the archipelago. As initially planned, phase 2 of this schedule will be launched.

As of Friday, October 22, the curfew will begin at 11 p.m. (compared to 10 p.m. currently), and end at 5 a.m.

It is only after an exchange with communities and socio-professionals, Friday, that a greater reduction in the virus braking measures will be announced. It would take effect in the middle of next week.

Note that as of Saturday 23 October, the establishment of the health pass is imposed on restaurateurs, from the first customer received; this will therefore be the end of the transitional phase.

The holidays of All Saints can be celebrated, with very strict respect for barrier gestures.