the epidemic is “starting to gain ground again”, should we be worried?

The number of detected cases of Covid-19 has increased slightly since the beginning of October, up to 4,600 cases of coronavirus daily the week of October 11, a 11.5% increase in seven days. “The epidemic is starting to gain ground again” for a week commented on RTL government spokesperson Gabriel Attal on Tuesday morning. But he is “much too early” to talk about a fifth wave, he added, calling anyway to stay “vigilant”. What do the epidemic monitoring indicators say? How to explain the increase in the number of cases? Should we be worried? France Bleu takes stock.

What the indicators say

As shown in the infographics below, produced by Visactu from data provided by Public Health France, the incidence rate – which corresponds to the number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the past week – is above the threshold of alert (50 positive cases per 100,000 inhabitants) in about twenty departments. As of October 19, the average national incidence rate in France was estimated at 48.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

For the first time since last July, the number of cases detected has increased slightly, + 4.1% during the week of October 7 to 13.

It is at 60-79 year olds that this increase is the most marked (+ 21.4% in one week).

In some departments, such as in Mayenne, this epidemic rebound is already noticeable in hospital services. For now, however, the number of hospital and intensive care admissions and the number of deaths remain stable or declining. But it is still a little early to draw conclusions, because the curve of hospitalizations follows that of daily cases with a ten or fifteen days.

A “predictable” rebound

A recovery expected in the fall

This epidemic rebound was predictable according to several epidemiologists and the executive. “Nothing catastrophic at this level of circulation of the virus and we expected it”, explained the Minister of Health Olivier Véran on October 13 on franceinfo. “From one, because activity in our country has resumed in full. Of two, because it does colder, more humid, and that in autumn and winter the coronavirus like the flu and other viruses circulate a little more “. The drop in temperatures, which favors groupings in confined spaces, is indeed conducive to the spread of the epidemic.

To seasonality is added the relaxation of barrier gestures estimates Mahmoud Zureik, professor in epidemiology and public health at the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and director of Epi-Phare. Franceinfo guest on Monday, he called for “keep wearing masks in closed rooms to reduce the circulation of the virus”. “If you want to reduce viral circulation, there is nothing better than wearing the mask indoors”, he defended, “knowing that if we maintain barrier gestures, it is because they are easy to implement and not very restrictive. It has nothing to do with the curfew or confinement”, he insisted inviting to “ventilate the rooms well.”





The end of free tests, not without consequences for the monitoring of the epidemic

A call for caution, all the more necessary as the end of free tests risks disrupting the monitoring of the epidemic, considers in particular Guillaume Rozier, creator of the specialized site CovidTracker. Since October 15, the unvaccinated must pay for their screening themselves, unless they have a medical prescription or if they are in contact. On the day the measure came into force, the number of tests carried out collapsed, falling to 371,174, against 675,075 the previous Friday, a decrease of 45%.

And between October 10 and 16, the number of positive cases apparently “increased less quickly (+ 10% in one week) than the previous week (+ 11%)”, remarks the Data Science consultant. An evolution attributable to the abolition of free tests, according to him.

Should we fear a fifth wave?

Uncertainties

Should we fear a fifth wave? The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, wants to be reassuring. “Today, there is no reason to believe that there is a wave like the one we have known since there are no new variants that have emerged or have been identified”, he declared on October 13 on franceinfo. Corn “we have not yet crushed the virus, and we would have wrong to consider that the epidemic is totally behind us “, he added.

Professor Antoine Flahault, epidemiologist, director of the Institute for Global Health at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Geneva, also calls for vigilance. “It is not certain that we will be able to ward off a new wave because the virus is still very transmissible “, he declared on franceinfo on October 18. “We can hope, thanks to vaccination, that if there is a rebound, it will not saturate the hospitals as we knew during the first waves. ”

Immunization coverage

“Even though the number of cases is increasing, having a large portion of the population that is vaccinated so that we will not experience the same situation as the first three waves “, Judge also Mahmoud Zureik, professor in epidemiology and public health at the University of Versailles-Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines and director of Epi-Phare.

Nowadays, 73.6% of the French population (nearly 50 million people) is fully vaccinated. And the government is not ruling out the possibility of making the booster dose of the vaccine mandatory to continue to benefit from the health pass. Out of six million eligible people, two million French people have already received it, too few estimates the executive.