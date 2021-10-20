The epidemiological situation is “unfavorable” according to the FOPH, a third dose for the elderly, the news of October 19

The essential

Considered as public transport, the ski lifts should not require a covid certificate this winter.

The Federal Council has put an end to free screening tests, but hospitals, pharmacies or centers are free to set their prices, some take the opportunity to slash prices.

Find our follow-up of the day Monday.

■ Curevac withdraws its request for a vaccine review from Swissmedic

The company CureVac Swiss has withdrawn the authorization request it had submitted in April for its vaccine candidate CVnCoV from Swissmedic. This follows the abandonment by the German parent company of the development of its first candidate vaccine against Covid-19.

The announcement comes after CureVac, a biopharmaceutical company based in Tübingen (A), announced last week that it no longer wanted to market its first-generation vaccine against Covid-19. She now wants to focus on a second generation vaccine against this disease. The German laboratory announced in early July the final results of its large-scale clinical study which showed an effectiveness of only 48%. A much lower rate than other mRNA vaccines from the Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna alliance.

■ Long covid, a reality for many patients

Some 20% of patients who have had symptoms after a covid infection go on to suffer from a long covid, according to the latest studies. In children, this figure drops to 3%. In people who have been vaccinated, the risk is halved. Typical symptoms like shortness of breath and dry cough go away pretty quickly, according to a survey of 4,000 people. The symptoms of fatigue, however, remain present for a longer time. For example, some patients with long covid can no longer concentrate properly or stand up.

Mayssam Nehme, head of clinic at the Primary Medicine Service of Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) in Geneva, thus evokes the case of a man in his thirties, in good health, affected in March 2020, and who in 2021 is suffering more symptoms. Since June 2020, HUG has been providing support to some 500 people suffering from long covid. “We are trying to develop therapies to support these people,” explains Mayssam Nehme. Vaccination usually has no negative side effects. There is rather a stabilization or an improvement, based on certain studies, but the data are still lacking on this subject.

■ The number of cases could soon increase again in Switzerland

If the current situation in Switzerland is still “relatively good”, experts from the Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP) predict a further rise in contamination in the coming days. The reproduction rate is indeed greater than 1 in almost half of the cantons and the number of cases is already increasing in several of them, especially in central and eastern Switzerland, warns Patrick Mathys, head of the Crisis Management section. of the FOPH.

The epidemiological situation must be qualified as unfavorable Patrick mathys

In addition, as a consequence of the end of free tests, the number of tests is drastically decreasing, and the proportion of positive tests is increasing. “The vaccination rate will not be sufficient to counter this trend in the near future,” says Patrick Mathys.

Quick relaxation is not expected, he added. With fall, people start to gather indoors again. Added to this is the resumption of schools. So many elements that draw an unfavorable trend for the coming months. The strongest impacts are found among a young and mobile population. The 10-19 age group is still the most affected. The most affected cantons are those with a low vaccination rate.

■ Switzerland has 1,240 additional cases in 24 hours

The main information from the latest bulletin from the Federal Office of Public Health (OFSP):





1,240 new cases were registered in one day ;

; We deplore two deaths additional;

additional; 21 patients were hospitalized;

were hospitalized; During the last 24 hours, the results of 23,324 tests have been transmitted. The positivity rate amounts to 5.32%;

amounts to 5.32%; Over the last 14 days, the total number of infections is 12,349, or 142.85 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants ;

; The reproduction rate, which has a delay of ten days, is he to 1.00 ;

which has a delay of ten days, is he to ; Covid-19 patients occupy 13.3% of places available in intensive care, with an occupancy rate of 68.5%.

■ The covid certificate will not be compulsory for ski lifts

Visitors to ski resorts will not need to present a covid certificate to access ski lifts, reports The Nouvelliste. The Valaisan daily newspaper, which was present in Le Châble (VS) for the general assembly of the Association of Swiss ski lifts, quotes its director Berno Stoffel: “We can start the winter season under the same conditions as public transport: with the obligation to wear masks in the cabins and closed rooms, the distance inside the buildings and the ventilation of the cabins ”. The latter said he was satisfied with the decision, taken at the end of negotiations with the Federal Department of the Interior – “a great success” – and he said that his association was able “to demonstrate that there was no link between the pandemic and the ski lifts ”.

Valais State Councilor Christophe Darbellay, also quoted by the Novelist adds however that the certificate could be imposed, “if the situation deteriorates in hospitals.”

Last winter, the stations remained open in Switzerland, unlike a majority of countries in Europe.

■ Opponents of the certificate will be able to demonstrate in Bern on Saturday

The city of Bern authorized a demonstration on Saturday by opponents of the Covid certificate. The organizers are committed to respecting the concept of security agreed and to follow the route established in advance of the procession. The city’s security directorate explained this morning that it had issued this authorization so that freedom of expression could take place in an orderly manner. The “Aktionsbündnis Urkantone” (“Alliance of the primitive cantons”) and the association “Freie Linke Schweiz” are at the origin of this gathering.

These organizations are currently advising their supporters against participating in unauthorized demonstrations, believing this to be detrimental to their cause. According to the municipal authorities, they do not envisage for the moment other demonstrations in the federal city. For its part, the Bernese cantonal police will continue to disperse unauthorized gatherings of opponents of measures to combat Covid-19.

■ A third dose requested for the elderly

The president of the Association of Cantonal Doctors of Switzerland, Rudolf Hauri, hopes that the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine will soon be validated. The supervisory body Swissmedic and the Federal Commission for Vaccinations must “decide solely on the basis of the data and facts available”, declared Rudolf Hauri in an interview broadcast on Tuesday by the German-speaking newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. But Switzerland “should not wait too long”, he continues. In some European countries and the United States, the third injection of the vaccine is being administered.

The normal population certainly does not need a booster this year. Christoph Berger, Chairman of the Federal Commission for Vaccinations

This booster dose is not necessary for everyone, says for its part in the Blick Christoph Berger, chairman of the Federal Commission for Vaccinations (CFV). “The normal population certainly does not need a booster this year.” There is no indication that the protection of messenger RNA vaccines is weakening for this group, he adds. However, the situation is different for those over 80, he notes. English data showed a trend for a slight decrease in vaccine protection in this group, he continues.

The third dose is currently authorized in Switzerland for immunocompromised people who have not been able to acquire sufficient protection after the two injections.

■ Record number of new cases in New Zealand

New Zealand health authorities announced 94 new cases on Tuesday, a figure that exceeds the previous record of 89 infections recorded in April 2020, during the first wave.

The number of contaminations has not stopped increasing since the appearance in mid-August of the highly contagious Delta variant in the country. The epidemic focus, which is located in Auckland, forced Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to abandon her “zero Covid” strategy in favor of an intensification of the vaccination campaign.

The center-left leader is due to unveil a plan on Friday to ease restrictions once vaccination targets are reached. About two thirds of the population of vaccine age have been vaccinated. Until the arrival of the Delta variant, the archipelago was protected from the pandemic, in particular due to strict border measures and an intense tracing policy.