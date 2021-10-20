the excellent office keyboard is half the price

In the office or at home, having an efficient and comfortable keyboard is essential. The Logitech MX Keys Plus is a safe bet, especially since its price is halved at the moment: it goes from 119 euros to 59.99 euros on Amazon.

Update on 10/19/2021 at 4:12 p.m.: The offer quickly fell victim to its success.

Original article : If there is a brand that we can advise with our eyes closed in terms of devices dedicated to office automation, it is Logitech. Its Logitech MX Keys Plus wireless keyboard is even one of the best references on the market, thanks in particular to its great typing comfort. It is becoming even more interesting now since it is available at half price.

Key points of the Logitech MX Keys Plus keyboard

Stable and robust

Comfortable thanks to its wrist rest

Ease of typing

Initially displayed at 119 euros, the Logitech MX Keys Plus keyboard is currently available at 59.99 euros on Amazon. The product will be shipped from October 29, and delivery is free.

A robust, comfortable keyboard …

With dimensions of 13.1 x 43.2 x 2 cm, the Logitech MX Keys Plus keyboard will be suitable for any type of office. Its weight of 810 grams will make it robust. Its design therefore takes the lines of the previous model, which is clearly not a disadvantage. In addition, this keyboard offers a slight tilt, which makes it even more comfortable over time. Another advantage: the presence of a wrist rest in the shape of the keyboard to avoid pain in the middle of the working day.

… and cut for office work

As for the keys of this keyboard, they adopt a concave shape that adapts perfectly to the shape of the fingers. Typing comfort is thus assured, a very good point for productivity. These keys also have a backlight that is activated when the hands approach to be able to work at night without a hitch. And not to spoil anything, the strike will be particularly silent.





Some keys will also be customizable. Specific functions can in fact be affiliated with them, such as the F keys. You can use the predefined shortcuts to save you time. To do all this, you will need to go to the Logitech Options software. The Logitech MX Keys Plus will also be compatible with another handy software: the Logitech Flow, which allows you to use different brand peripherals (keyboard, mouse, etc.) on several devices simultaneously. And this, even on different operating systems, like Windows and macOS. This software can also provide file transfer between multiple devices. If you are used to working on multiple devices, then this feature will be very useful for your productivity.

