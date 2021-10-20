More

    the fifth generation soon to be unveiled

    Business


    An all-new Range Rover will be presented on October 26. The silhouette will not be upset!

    Range Rover: the fifth generation unveiled soon

    The most famous top-of-the-range 4×4 is about to have a facelift. Land Rover has just announced that the next generation of Range Rover will be unveiled on Tuesday, October 26. This communication is accompanied by teasers, including a deliberately blurred image of the profile.

    We guess, however, that the exterior look of the Range will evolve by small touches, placing itself in the tradition of a style inaugurated more than ten years ago now by the first Evoque. Headlights and lights should be fine-tuned. The Range will also adopt in turn the door handles hidden in the body.


    Range Rover: the fifth generation unveiled soon

    The current Range was launched in 2012. We therefore expect a big evolution in technique and technology, even if the model has of course evolved during its career. There is already a plug-in hybrid, an engine on which the emphasis will be placed for the new model. On the other hand, it will not yet be a question of 100% electric, the brand having made an appointment in 2024 for its first vehicle of its kind.

    See you on Caradisiac on October 26 (early evening) to see and learn everything about this fifth chapter of a story that began in 1970.

    Find out more about: Land Rover Range Rover 5


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleA young apprentice dies intoxicated in his motorhome in the Dordogne
    Next articleNewcastle: vinc after the takeover, Bruce does not digest … – football

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC