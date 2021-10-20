the fifth generation soon to be unveiled

The most famous top-of-the-range 4×4 is about to have a facelift. Land Rover has just announced that the next generation of Range Rover will be unveiled on Tuesday, October 26. This communication is accompanied by teasers, including a deliberately blurred image of the profile.

We guess, however, that the exterior look of the Range will evolve by small touches, placing itself in the tradition of a style inaugurated more than ten years ago now by the first Evoque. Headlights and lights should be fine-tuned. The Range will also adopt in turn the door handles hidden in the body.











The current Range was launched in 2012. We therefore expect a big evolution in technique and technology, even if the model has of course evolved during its career. There is already a plug-in hybrid, an engine on which the emphasis will be placed for the new model. On the other hand, it will not yet be a question of 100% electric, the brand having made an appointment in 2024 for its first vehicle of its kind.

See you on Caradisiac on October 26 (early evening) to see and learn everything about this fifth chapter of a story that began in 1970.