The financial giant Paypal negotiates the takeover of the social network Pinterest

The photo-sharing platform now has 454 million monthly active users.

Paypal, the payments giant would negotiate the takeover of Pinterest according to information from the American media Bloomberg . Anonymous sources mentioned a potential repurchase price of around $ 70 per share. Which would value Pinterest at around $ 39 billion. A price 26% higher than the closing share price on Tuesday.

The leak of this information comes less than a week after the announcement of the departure of the platform’s co-founder, Evan Sharp, to join a “creative collective” called LoveFrom.

Shift to e-commerce

Since 2019 the American application which helps its users to find inspiration thanks to tables, thematic photo files, has started a shift towards e-commerce. “Our goal is for you to be able to make purchases from any photo in our app: either by purchasing the product in question, or through similar product recommendations, personalized to your budget.», Explained in August to Figaro Dan Lurie, Director of Shopping Related Products at Pinterest. One way to monetize its 454 million monthly active users according to figures released in the second quarter of 2021.

After the Bloomberg revelations, PayPal shares fell about 3.5%, while Pinterest shares jumped more than 10% to $ 61.55.