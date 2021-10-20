The French are attached to car dealerships

All manufacturers want to step up digital. However, the French are keen on concessions. This is one of the lessons of a Harris-Interactive study carried out at the request of the CNPA, the National Council of Automotive Professions. The latter is also launching a communication campaign to “enhance the strengths of dealers”.

Two thirds of French people say they want to buy their future new car in a dealership, while only 13% think they could do so online. Moreover, one of the slogans retained on the posters of the CNPA tackles the Net: “the best address to discover your future car is not a web address”.

And going to a showroom is not an old world act, since 70% of young people aged 18 to 24 say that they would buy their new car at a dealership! However, it should be noted that with used models, the dealership is already less privileged, with 50% of respondents thinking of buying it in this type of store and 20% over the Internet.





The main advantage of going to a physical point of sale? The possibility of reselling their old vehicle, an asset retained by 83% of those surveyed. The dealership allows you to part with your old car by avoiding all the worries that its resale to an individual. There is of course also a need for advice on the vehicle, purchase and maintenance aids. Many also think about the jobs that the sector represents, and thus defend the preservation of these positions.

Pleasant surprise of the survey, the French appreciate their experience in the dealership. While we imagined the many bad experiences (testimonials abound), nearly 90% positively judge their experience in the dealership. A proportion that rises to 95% among young people! And customers are loyal, since 8 out of 10 respondents are ready to return to the same dealership for their next purchase. We note all the same that the proportion of French people who have a good image of the profession is lower, at 7 out of 10. And if 82% find the salespeople sympathetic, they are only 53% to consider them as honest.

Fortunately, the French want to protect the future of concessions. 34% say they fear their disappearance. The results of this study show that it would not be a good idea for brands!