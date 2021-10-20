the full draw for the 6th round in Brittany, a N1 duel on the program!

Zapping Foot National Ligue 1: schedule of matches broadcast on Amazon Prime

The draw for the 6th round of the Coupe de France in the Brittany region took place today, in the middle of the day. For this 6th round, the last at regional level, discover all the posters, while it will take place the weekend of October 30-31. We will witness a very nice clash between US Concarneau, resident of N1, and Stade Bricohin, also resident of N1! It’s a simply crazy duel from the 6th round … The other posters also promise lively and hooked matches. Discover the full draw below and on the Ligue Bretagne website.

The full draw for the 6th round in Brittany

-Dinan Léhon (N3) – Ploërmel (R1)

-AS Vitré (N2) – GSI Pontivy (N3)

-Lorient Sport (R2) – CS Plédran (R3)

-Pluvigner (R1) – US Liffré (R1)

-Plancoët Arguenon (R2) – Pleudihen (R2)

-Ploudalmézeau (D1) – US Saint-Malo (N2)

-US Concarneau (N1) – Stade Briochin (N1)

-Lannion (N3) – Cesson-Sévigné (R1)

-Breteil Talensac (R1) – OC valves (N2)

-US Perros Louannec (R2) – Guipry-Messac (N3)

-Auray (R1) – Plabennec (N2)

-Plouvorn (R2) – AGL Drapeau Fougères (N3)

-Ergué-Gaberic (R1) – Bohars (R2)

-Bourg-Blanc (R2) – Trégunc (N3)



