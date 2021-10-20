The future large iMac would remain at 27 inches, but with ProMotion 🆕

Updated on 10/20/2021 07:58 : oops, not well awake Ross Young this morning. The analyst published a second tweet to explain that he made a big mistake: his information does not concern an external screen, but that of a Mac. It is therefore the large iMac Apple Silicon which should remain at 27 inches if we are to believe its information, but adopt the new technologies of the MacBook Pro, namely MiniLED and ProMotion. An external display could arrive, but later, implied that it maintains the first quarter of 2022 for the all-in-one.

Original article

Apple plans to launch 27 “external display in Q1 2022, affirms the consultant Ross Young, of Display Supply Chain, specialized in the industry of screens and their technologies.





Pro Display XDR 32 “

This device would also use a mini-LED panel, like the new MacBook Pro as well as the iPad Pro 12.9 “. This” small Pro Display XDR “would also offer ProMotion with a refresh rate capable of going from 120 to 24 Hz.

However, no precision on the definition (6K on the current 32 “) or on the price range that Apple has in mind for this product. The Pro Display XDR is sold € 5,499 with the glass surface and € 6,499 with the option of nano-textured glass, all without the foot (€ 1,099 more).

It could be cheaper, if it is a question of creating a range, but in view of the few technical elements – and then because we are talking about an Apple product – it is certainly not to be expected. ‘affordable…

This hypothesis of a second, smaller screen was put forward last January by Bloomberg, there were hardly any more details at the time. But in the wake of Young, Mark Gurman corroborated these characteristics which are in line with what Apple does today.

Ross Young had previously had good tips for the screens of the new MacBook Pros and for the last iPad mini.