the government does not want to miss the boat of industrial 5G

It is one of the government’s priorities. In his eyes, 5G is a determining element of the country’s competitiveness for the years to come. It is seen as a catalyst, which “Will notably allow the deployment of predictive maintenance and the establishment of more efficient automated production lines”, notes Agnès Pannier-Runacher, the Minister responsible for industry. This is the reason why the executive has just entrusted, this Tuesday, a mission on industrial 5G to Philippe Herbert, in particular a founding member of the French Tech Pass which aims to support and support promising startups.

His mission? Determine the means to encourage manufacturers, large and small, to take advantage, without delay, of the new generation of mobile communication. Among its objectives, the government cites, in a press release, “The establishment of a continuous dialogue between industrial and telecom players in order to develop the uses of 5G, and to accelerate its appropriation by professionals”. But one of the big challenges will be above all“Identify the brakes to the deployment of 5G”, underlines the executive.

“The large groups did not come”

It must be said that, so far, French manufacturers have not really shown a strong appetite for 5G. And this, despite the government’s efforts to encourage the economic fabric to convert without delaying to this technology. The subject is not new. In early 2019, the executive and Arcep, the telecoms regulator, called for the creation of “5G experimentation platforms”. But in the face, very few economic actors have responded. So much so that Sébastien Soriano, the former president of Arcep, sounded the alarm a few months later.

“We can say things to each other: the large groups did not come, he lamented at a press conference. We reached out to the “verticals” [les industriels spécialisés dans des branches comme la santé, les transports ou l’énergie, Ndlr] by telling them: “Guys, it’s now (that it is played)!” They did not come, however. “

However, a few experimental projects have emerged. SNCF is testing in particular 5G in stations, and in particular a “Near instant download service” movies or series. Same for the port of Le Havre for which 5G could make it possible to gain in competitiveness. Icade, for its part, is working on innovative applications for real estate. So many projects that have the merit of existing. But which are not numerous enough with regard to Bercy.





The government hopes for a click. It is in this logic that he promised 1.7 billion investments in 5G last July. Regarding operators, optimism remains in spite of everything. Asked in our columns about the lack of interest of French companies for 5G last June, Michael Trabbia, the head of innovation of Orange, estimated that this ” impression “ was ” fake “. ” There is a real interest from companies and manufacturers for 5G, he judged. Keep in mind that the digital transformation of companies cannot be done in a few months. 5G must be allowed time to reach the market. We are not late. “

Among the use cases that are on the rise, the leader cited the “Smart factories”, connected in 5G via private networks. ” This technology makes it possible to take a step forward in terms of reliability and efficiency ”, he added.

For the government, any delay in industrial 5G could be paid for in cash, and lead to a downgrading of French companies vis-à-vis their rivals in the United States or China. This is why Cédric O, the Secretary of State in charge of Digital, describes the mission entrusted to Philippe Herbert as “Critical”.