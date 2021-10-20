the government will make announcements “this Wednesday evening or this Thursday”

Fuel check or lower taxes, several options are available to the government.

Faced with rising fuel prices, Prime Minister Jean Castex will make announcements “tonight or tomorrow”, franceinfo learned Wednesday, October 20 from a government source. Until then, the head of government is having lunch with the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron.

“Yesterday, there were questions” as to the nature of the response to this surge in prices, the same source indicated. “The reduction in taxes and the fuel check have advantages and disadvantages”, we continued.

The executive wants to set up “a fair, equitable and efficient device, not a gas plant” and at the same time avoid “that some, for threshold issues, feel excluded” like “the upper middle classes”. “We do not want, after the yellow vests to have a white collar demonstration”, hammered this government source which observes that “each candidate [à la présidentielle] of the opposition goes there with its proposal “.





The average price per liter of SP95 is at 1.63 euro in France. The liter of diesel reaches 1.56 euros on average in French service stations.