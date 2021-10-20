More

    the hearing date for the Cardiff dispute in the Sala case set

    We’ve been hearing a lot about Emiliano Sala in recent days! In England is being held the trial of the organizer of the theft that cost him his life on January 21, 2019. David Henderson has admitted his guilt and the latest revelations show that it is very important, which should cost him dearly. In particular because the owner of the plane had asked that David Ibbotson no longer pilot it because of repeated violations. However, it was he who was in command of the plane when it crashed in the English Channel.

    This Wednesday, we also learned that the sports arbitral tribunal had finally set a hearing date to settle the dispute between FC Nantes and Cardiff City. For almost two years, the Welsh club have been challenging the payment of the € 17 million compensation, given that the player has never worn his jersey. The hearing will take place on March 3 and 4, 2022. The payment of this sum could constitute a sacred breath of fresh air for the Yellow House, whose finances have been affected by the repercussions of the covid-19 pandemic.

    The dispute between FC Nantes and Cardiff settled on March 4, 2022

    FC Nantes and Cardiff City have confirmed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport their participation in the hearing on March 3 and 4, 2022 to try to find an arrangement in the dispute between them on the compensation of € 17 million that the Welsh club was to pay in connection with the transfer of Emiliano Sala.

