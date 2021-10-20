The incredible impact of shortages on Renault and Dacia.

The Sandouville plant, which manufactures Renault’s Trafic utility vehicles, for example, is now shut down due to a lack of parts.

There are no more vans in the process of being manufactured.

However, all Amazon buyers think they will continue to receive their book the next day for free, led by a guy who comes downstairs from your place, to bring you a book for 9 euros for free (when you are a premium subscriber). Between the rise in the price of fuel, the lack of a vehicle, and the fact that the driver is going to want to eat and pay his rent with his job, I think we have a very big problem with the Amazon business model. We will talk about it again. This is another subject.

Back on topic.

Dacia-Renault. The impact of the chip shortage model by model

“At Renault and Dacia, the semiconductor crisis is not only causing extended delivery times. The two brands have also sometimes been forced to remove certain equipment, or to assemble it in the workshop afterwards. L’argus takes stock of this unprecedented situation. But today, in the automotive industry, these precious electronic components are the subject of all discussions. Almost all manufacturers indeed suffer from a lack of chips, which generates chain reactions.

Automatic emergency braking sacrificed

The impact of the shortage on the safety equipment of the Zoe, Clio, Captur and Mégane. Click to enlarge.At Renault, we recently learned that the Zoe would now be delivered without an active emergency braking system (AEBS), like certain versions of Clio and Captur. An exceptional situation to which the Euro NCAP organization will adapt: ​​it will add, as it already does for the Ford Puma, a comment indicating that the five stars are no longer valid for the private variants of this safety equipment. In return, the Losange has revised the prices down. The Mégane, for its part, loses this AEBS option on the Zen finishes in Business.

Still missing screens

“On the screen side, the trouble started in the spring. In this month of October, we note a slight improvement for the Clio, with the reopening of the Large Screen pack (10-inch digital instrumentation and 9.3-inch central touch screen) on the Intens variant and the new Lutecia special series. But on the utility side, older generation Kangoo, Express, Trafic and Master are produced with a non-functional multimedia system. The dealers will take care of adding a screen a posteriori, when this part will finally be available. This process, also called “retrofitting”, was also used by Dacia on its Duster, before restyling. But now, the brand intervenes directly at the factory, by storing incomplete vehicles while they receive the parts… and by postponing deliveries accordingly ”.





Shortage of folding mirrors

“Examples of Clio, Captur or Arkana are also delivered without electrically folding exterior mirrors: this equipment will be installed after the event in the workshop.

On the other hand, the Romanian manufacturer confesses that it has no “workaround” for air conditioning compressors, supplied by Marelli, Bosch or Continental ABS and ESP sensors and airbag control units. . Indispensable elements which could contribute to further increase the delays. On the Duster and Sandero, centralized locks may also be missing at first, and require subsequent installation in the network. Same story for electrically folding mirrors on the Clio, Captur or Arkana. The impacts of this shortage of semiconductors are therefore multiple, both at Dacia and at its owner, and the situation is changing day by day … rarely in the right direction. In their tariff of October 13, the Clio and Captur Intens thus lose their Easy Drive pack, which included the active cruise control, the blind spot detector and the motorway and traffic assistant ”.

The situation is not improving. It is getting worse!

As you read these lines, things are not getting better, they are getting worse.

At the Ministry of the Economy, Growth and Collective Happiness, Mamamouchi Bruno le Maire decided in a committee of the political bureau that the growth rate for the year of grace 2021 would be 6.5% for France under the high presidency of the palace lighthouse and its Elyos luminescence.

6.5% even if the shelves are empty, even if gasoline is expensive, even if there are no more delivery vans, no more AdBlue in the tanks, no more aluminum, etc.

If you do manage to get a new car, it will no doubt have a few holes in the dashboard, a few missing screens, and soon you will have nothing at all when the brake systems can no longer be delivered.

You are witnessing the extinction of the European automobile industry.

It will be replaced by the Chinese automobile industry.

Charles SANNAT

“This is a ‘presslib’ article, that is to say free of reproduction in whole or in part provided that this paragraph is reproduced after it. Insolentiae.com is the site on which Charles Sannat speaks daily and delivers a cheeky and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter free of charge at www.insolentiae.com. “

Source l’Argus.fr here