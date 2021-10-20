the investigation into the murder of the traveler Gabby Petito advances, “objects” have been found

The investigation into the murder of the young American traveler Gabby Petito was relaunched on Wednesday, October 20, by the discovery in Florida of“objects“related to her still actively wanted fiancé. They were found on the Carlton reservation near Sarasota, Tampa Federal Police said. An FBI search team “examine the scene”.

The death of the 22-year-old has moved America. Documenting her crossing of the American West on social media, Gabby Petito had disappeared in August while traveling with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie, sparking great emotion and questions about the role played by the latter, who was returned home alone in Florida. The 22-year-old’s body was ultimately found near Grand Teton National Park. According to the autopsy, she was strangled.

Qualified for “person of interest for the investigation”, Brian Laundrie, 23, had been charged with fraudulent use of a bank card, but had been missing for weeks. He initially refused to answer questions from the police.





The announcement of these new elements in the investigation was widely covered Wednesday by American televisions, which dispatched helicopters to film the search area. Gabby Petito’s disappearance, followed by the manhunt to find her boyfriend, has received extensive media coverage, and a torrent of social media posts.