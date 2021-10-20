The irreducible Asterix, star of RSF’s 68th album

“Irreducible, Asterix and RSF?”: The famous comic book hero Asterix is ​​the new star of the 68th album of the press freedom association Reporters Without Borders, to be released on Thursday 20 October.

“With the support of Éditions Albert René, and the commitment alongside us of Anne Goscinny, Ada Uderzo and Sylvie Uderzo, Reporters Without Borders has chosen the most emblematic series of Franco-Belgian comics to convey its values”, explains the NGO in a press release. The famous little warrior Asterix and his companions, created by the duo Albert Uderzo and René Goscinny, “Have committed us for more than sixty years to say no to all oppressions, without ever giving up our joy of living”, “A vision that RSF shares”, exposes the association.





RSF’s portfolio, sold for 9.90 euros in newsstands and in bookstores, will be released on Thursday, as will the new album. Asterix and the Griffin. In addition to vignettes on the emblematic Gauls, it includes unpublished texts signed by the historian Bruno Fuligni, the director of editions Albert René, Céleste Surugue, or even the academic specialist of Asterix Nicolas Rouvière. The revenues generated by sales of the portfolio, which represent 30% of RSF’s budget, will be entirely donated to the NGO.

Founded in 1985, Reporters Without Borders, based in Paris, defends the freedom, independence and pluralism of journalism around the world. With consultative status at the UN and Unesco, the organization has 12 offices around the world and correspondents in 130 countries. It provides concrete assistance to journalists in the field such as mobilization campaigns, legal and material aid, physical security devices and tools (bulletproof vests, helmets, practical guides and insurance) and digital protection. The organization, headed by Christophe Deloire, is renowned for the annual publication of its world ranking of press freedom.