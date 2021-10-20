The Last Duel: the daring scene between Matt Damon and Ben Affleck that you will never see

Ridley Scott’s new film The Last Duel was to include a pretty daring streak between Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Finally, the director preferred to modify it on the set. Explanations.

Released on October 13, The Last Duel brings together a 5-star cast with Adam Driver, Jodie Comer, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. This epic mural by Ridley Scott is based on real events.





The film unveils old hypotheses on the last known judicial duel in France – also called “Judgment of God” – between Jean de Carrouges and Jacques Le Gris, two friends who over time have become bitter rivals.

Carrouges is a respected knight, known for his bravery and skill on the battlefield. Le Gris is a Norman squire whose intelligence and eloquence make him one of the most admired nobles of the court.

When Marguerite, Carrouges’ wife, is violently attacked by Le Gris – an accusation that the latter rejects – she refuses to remain silent, not hesitating to denounce her attacker and to impose herself in an act of bravery and defiance. which puts his life in danger. The ensuing ordeal – a grueling duel to the death – places the destiny of each in the hands of God.

This project brings together longtime friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, who also wrote the screenplay in collaboration with Nicole Holofcener, on screen. The script is taken from the book The Last Duel: Paris, December 29, 1386 by Eric Jager. The two actors, who had already collaborated on the writing of Will Hunting, were very involved in this adaptation.

They were so invested that they had planned a kiss scene between their respective characters, Pierre d’Alençon (Ben Affleck) and Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon). During a ceremonial sequence, the two men were to kiss each other on the mouth.

A DARING KISS

“In the initial version of this sequence, the way the ceremony was going meant that we had to kiss each other on the mouth. It was in the script!”, confides Ben Affleck in the columns ofEntertainment Weekly.

We had to kiss each other on the mouth.

In the end, Ridley Scott preferred to modify this scene on the set. “Ridley thought it might have distracted the audience. And his instinct was pretty good.”, adds the actor. According to Matt Damon, this modification allowed the two actors to improvise and give more power to this sequence.

“The two characters really hate each other and it was a lot of fun. In the scene where I kneel in front of him, Ben improvised this thing where I started to say my line and he just interrupted me by saying: “Closer.” And I had to sort of get up and kneel in front of him again. It was an improvisation, because it wasn’t in the script. “, specifies the actor.

“It should have been our first kiss on screen”, he adds. “We will have to wait again”, jokes Ben Affleck. Ridley Scott’s explanation is also astonishing, knowing that in the Middle Ages, the kiss on the mouth sealed the oath of allegiance taken by the vassal to his lord. It was also a mark of friendship between knights. The scene in question would therefore have made sense.

The Last Duel has been in theaters since October 13.

A HISTORIAN DECRYPTS THE FILM