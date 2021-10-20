the liter has never been so expensive, how did the bill go?

Still bad news for those who heat themselves with fuel. Never has a liter of heating oil been as expensive as it was last week. According to data from the Ministry of Ecological Transition, for an order of 2,000 to 4,999 liters, the average price per liter of domestic fuel was 1.0496 euros last week, or 3.5 euro cents more per liter. liter than the previous week.

The previous record went back to February 17, 2012, when the price of a liter of fuel oil amounted to 1.0244 euro. We are far from the tariff of March 13, 2009: the price of a liter of fuel oil was then 0.5114 euros. Without going that far, remember that the price of a liter of heating oil amounted to 0.6856 euro the week of October 2, 2020. In one year, the price of a liter of heating oil has therefore increased by 53.1%.

An invoice that climbs by 728 euros in 1 year!

And for households that heat themselves with fuel, the bill is very steep. Filling a 2000 liter tank with fuel oil cost 1,371.20 euros including tax at the start of October 2020. It now costs 2,099.20 euros including tax. It remains to be seen whether the government is ready to help households which heat themselves with fuel oil and which this year, before winter, see their bill climb by … 728 euros including tax.