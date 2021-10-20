The LOSC back to the wall against Sevilla FC at the Youth League break!

Zapping Foot National Top 10: the best scorers in history for the French team

Half-time and return to the locker room for the young people of LOSC and Sevilla FC. And at the break, the young Mastiffs were led 2-0 by the Andalusians for the third day of the group stage of the Youth League. Despite a good start to the match, Lille finally saw the Spaniards open the scoring in the 22nd minute by Benavides. The central defender managed to find the loophole to allow his team to take the lead in this committed meeting before his teammate Fernandez Talaveron came to score the break goal in the 43rd minute.

The LOSC is still struggling to find spaces in a well-grouped and organized Sevillian defense. It will therefore be necessary to do better in the second half to hope to return to the score, and then try to win! Nothing is lost but LOSC will have a lot to do at Domaine de Luchin during the second half!



