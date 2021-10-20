The Marseillais vs the rest of the World 6: Hilona mocked by Internet users because of his outfit, Julien Bert takes his defense

In The Marseillais vs the rest of the world 6, Laura Lempika set things straight with Hilona and this was appreciated by internet users who found Nikola Lozina’s future wife to be very frank. Also, in episode 37 of the show, Julien Bert’s former girlfriend arrived and very quickly, she learned things that were not expected. If on social networks, this arrival has aroused a lot of reactions, unfortunately, among them, there are some criticisms. Indeed, as you can see with the Instagram post below, some internet users made fun of Hilona because of her outfit.

“If we can at least protect Hilona in a little bit in this broadcast”



Faced with negative comments, Julien Bert decided to speak up and defend his ex. In the comments, the reality TV contestant wrote the following message: “I don’t find it funny or for me and even less for her, it’s very hard what we’re going through so if we can at least protect Hilona a little in this broadcast, it would be nice from everyone “. If these comments have been welcomed by some Internet users, there is no doubt that this is the case for the main concerned.

As of this writing, the one who is currently followed by more than a million followers on Instagram has not reacted to the fact that her ex-boyfriend has stood up for her. In the editor, we even think that Hilona will never mention this gesture on social networks, being currently disappointed and very angry with Julien Bert because of his behavior in the episodes of Marseillais vs the rest of the world 6. The young man would have lied to her a lot and even if everything is over between them, she has trouble digesting everything she sees on W9. Also, know that one wonders if Nikola Lozina was disappointed by the behavior of some reality TV candidates after he made a revelation.