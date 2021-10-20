The mother of an autistic child climbs on top of a crane in the middle of the night, near Toulouse

the essential

The mother of a 9-year-old autistic child is installed at the top of a crane, on the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, in Colomiers in Haute-Garonne. She protests against the drop in the additional allowance from which she benefits.

It was in the middle of the night, at 4 a.m., that Muriel Lasserre, the mother of a 9-year-old autistic child, climbed a crane to settle at the top, in Colomiers in Haute-Garonne, on the boulevard de Europe near the Ramassiers station.

The child, diagnosed with autism on his 2nd birthday, also suffers from asthma and sleep apnea. This is why, according to her mother, the reduction in the additional allowance from which she benefits from the MDPH (Departmental House for the Disabled) is totally unjustified. This single mom says she could not attend, as she was entitled to, the meeting of the commission that made this decision.

“Contempt for institutions”

The Disabled Citizen’s Collective which supports it approached the MDPH and the Ministry of Health and Solidarity but did not obtain a response. “Faced with the contempt displayed by the institutions and the endangering of her son’s health, the mother resigned herself to putting her life in danger, for lack of other solutions”, explains the Collective. Muriel, the mother, climbed to the top of the crane with a knee prosthesis.

The mom assures us that she will not come back down until she has obtained a Personalized Compensation Plan based on her son’s needs and that she will stay at the top of the crane as long as necessary.





The firefighters are there and have gone up to see if the mother is okay. She had taken care to take a survival blanket and some food with her.

A banner “the MDPH killed me” was displayed on the crane.

Photo DDM, Nathalie Saint-Affre



Other cases in the past

At the end of June, an “exhausted” mother from Gers with two severely disabled children climbed on top of a crane to ask for help opposite the Purpan hospital in Toulouse. Her action enabled her to obtain accommodation in Haute-Garonne so that her children can benefit from care.